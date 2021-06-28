Saturday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 2 Mufasa ($6-$5.10)

2nd 7 Magic Dancer ($16)

3rd 5 Blizzard Ahead (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Green Taffety

Forecast $12 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $163

Trio $31

Quartet $301

Scratchings: 1 Cartel Boss, 3 Arctic Skyline

RACE 2

1st 1 Danilo Danilovitch ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Final Move ($25)

3rd 3 Intrepid (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 On The Road Again

Forecast $32 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $73

Trio $11

Quartet $116

Scratchings: 6 Bonanza, 8 Ice Castle

RACE 3

1st 2 Bold Act ($16-$11)

2nd 3 Bon Vivant ($10)

3rd 6 Kwazzi's Lady ($28)

4th 4 Cocoa Hill

Forecast $17 Place forecast (2-3) $4, (2-6) $24, (3-6) $18

Tierce $331

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Bathing Beauty, 8 Mandalay

RACE 4

1st 1 Pomp And Power ($8-$5.10)

2nd 4 Waiting For Summer ($11)

3rd 5 Night Ruler (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Back To You

Forecast $8

Tierce $59

Trio $16

Quartet $158

RACE 5

1st 7 Platinum Sky ($22-$6)

2nd 6 Pewter Sky ($16)

3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish ($5.10)

4th 8 Top Wesselton

Forecast $80 Place forecast (6-7) $24, (5-7) $2.50, (5-6) $17

Tierce $259

Trio $26

Quartet $273

RACE 6

1st 1 Maria Querol ($14-$7)

2nd 3 Amanzimtoti ($6)

3rd 2 Santa Maria ($9)

4th 5 Oh So Squishy

Forecast $19

Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $7

Tierce $109 Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Vertigo Again ($69-$24)

2nd 5 Abalus ($5.10)

3rd 1 Fort Snow ($16)

4th 6 Bureau Des Legende

Forecast $25

Place forecast (4-5) $9, (1-4) $17, (1-5) $7

Tierce $294 Trio $63

Quartet $505

Scratching: 9 Skating On Ice

RACE 8

1st 6 Pretty Betty ($19-$10)

2nd 3 Rain In Newmarket ($10)

3rd 2 Sleeping Single (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Lemon Delight

Forecast $8

Tierce $60 Trio $11

Quartet $222

RACE 9

1st 2 Putontheredlight ($128-$37)

2nd 4 Indlamu ($6)

3rd 5 Rock The Globe (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Seven Patriots

Forecast $32

Tierce $324 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 3 Capitana ($14-$6)

2nd 6 Iris ($15)

3rd 2 Phil's Dancer ($10)

4th 10 Casino Queen

Forecast $44 Place forecast (3-6) $11, (2-3) $6, (2-6) $12

Tierce $225

Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($832 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 4 Sound Of Summer ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Kingsley's Heart ($6)

3rd 6 Nartjie (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Ecstatic Green

Forecast $6

Tierce $48 Trio $9

Quartet $221

RACE 12

1st 1 Marina ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 Katie To ($16)

3rd 4 Musical Glitch ($11)

4th 9 River Cafe

Forecast $45

Place forecast (1-7) $12, (1-4) $9, (4-7) $29

Tierce $263

Trio $109

Quartet No winner ($166 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 5 Trend Master ($17-$8)

2nd 7 Oyster King ($12)

3rd 2 Category Four ($26)

4th 6 Lord Melbourne

Forecast $23

Place forecast (5-7) $9, (2-5) $15, (2-7) $33

Tierce $270

Trio $68

Quartet No winner ($380 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Irish Wonder Girl

RACE 14

1st 3 Crimson King ($51-$18)

2nd 1 Hoedspruit ($5.10)

3rd 4 Somerset Maugham ($8)

4th 10 Starboard

Forecast $30

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $4

Tierce $220

Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 One Way Traffic

RACE 15

1st 10 Louis Gem ($143-$36)

2nd 9 Lee Express ($10)

3rd 4 Freedom Seeker ($6)

4th 8 Chloris

Forecast $102

Place forecast (9-10) $30, (4-10) $57, (4-9) $10

Tierce No winner ($2,632 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,340 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 All Of Me

RACE 16

1st 6 Fusillade ($31-$7)

2nd 8 Sonic Burst ($13)

3rd 2 Glacier Gold ($10)

4th 11 Noosa Princess

Forecast $70

Place forecast (6-8) $21, (2-6) $16, (2-8) $29

Tierce $658

Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's SA meeting)