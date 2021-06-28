Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Jun 28, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Mufasa ($6-$5.10)

2nd 7 Magic Dancer ($16)

3rd 5 Blizzard Ahead (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Green Taffety

Forecast $12 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $163

Clements’ caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint
Racing

Clements' caged Tiger roars from last to first in 3YO Sprint

Related Stories

Saturday's Hong Kong Results

Sunday's South Africa Results

Moreira keeps up momentum

Trio $31

Quartet $301

Scratchings: 1 Cartel Boss, 3 Arctic Skyline

RACE 2

1st 1 Danilo Danilovitch ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Final Move ($25)

3rd 3 Intrepid (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 On The Road Again

Forecast $32 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $73

Trio $11

Quartet $116

Scratchings: 6 Bonanza, 8 Ice Castle

RACE 3

1st 2 Bold Act ($16-$11)

2nd 3 Bon Vivant ($10)

3rd 6 Kwazzi's Lady ($28)

4th 4 Cocoa Hill

Forecast $17 Place forecast (2-3) $4, (2-6) $24, (3-6) $18

Tierce $331

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Bathing Beauty, 8 Mandalay

RACE 4

1st 1 Pomp And Power ($8-$5.10)

2nd 4 Waiting For Summer ($11)

3rd 5 Night Ruler (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Back To You

Forecast $8

Tierce $59

Trio $16

Quartet $158

RACE 5

1st 7 Platinum Sky ($22-$6)

2nd 6 Pewter Sky ($16)

3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish ($5.10)

4th 8 Top Wesselton

Forecast $80 Place forecast (6-7) $24, (5-7) $2.50, (5-6) $17

Tierce $259

Trio $26

Quartet $273

RACE 6

1st 1 Maria Querol ($14-$7)

2nd 3 Amanzimtoti ($6)

3rd 2 Santa Maria ($9)

4th 5 Oh So Squishy

Forecast $19

Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $7

Tierce $109 Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Vertigo Again ($69-$24)

2nd 5 Abalus ($5.10)

3rd 1 Fort Snow ($16)

4th 6 Bureau Des Legende

Forecast $25

Place forecast (4-5) $9, (1-4) $17, (1-5) $7

Tierce $294 Trio $63

Quartet $505

Scratching: 9 Skating On Ice

RACE 8

1st 6 Pretty Betty ($19-$10)

2nd 3 Rain In Newmarket ($10)

3rd 2 Sleeping Single (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Lemon Delight

Forecast $8

Tierce $60 Trio $11

Quartet $222

RACE 9

1st 2 Putontheredlight ($128-$37)

2nd 4 Indlamu ($6)

3rd 5 Rock The Globe (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Seven Patriots

Forecast $32

Tierce $324 Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 3 Capitana ($14-$6)

2nd 6 Iris ($15)

3rd 2 Phil's Dancer ($10)

4th 10 Casino Queen

Forecast $44 Place forecast (3-6) $11, (2-3) $6, (2-6) $12

Tierce $225

Trio $40

Quartet No winner ($832 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 4 Sound Of Summer ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Kingsley's Heart ($6)

3rd 6 Nartjie (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Ecstatic Green

Forecast $6

Tierce $48 Trio $9

Quartet $221

RACE 12

1st 1 Marina ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 Katie To ($16)

3rd 4 Musical Glitch ($11)

4th 9 River Cafe

Forecast $45

Place forecast (1-7) $12, (1-4) $9, (4-7) $29

Tierce $263

Trio $109

Quartet No winner ($166 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 5 Trend Master ($17-$8)

2nd 7 Oyster King ($12)

3rd 2 Category Four ($26)

4th 6 Lord Melbourne

Forecast $23

Place forecast (5-7) $9, (2-5) $15, (2-7) $33

Tierce $270

Trio $68

Quartet No winner ($380 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Irish Wonder Girl

RACE 14

1st 3 Crimson King ($51-$18)

2nd 1 Hoedspruit ($5.10)

3rd 4 Somerset Maugham ($8)

4th 10 Starboard

Forecast $30

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $4

Tierce $220

Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 One Way Traffic

RACE 15

1st 10 Louis Gem ($143-$36)

2nd 9 Lee Express ($10)

3rd 4 Freedom Seeker ($6)

4th 8 Chloris

Forecast $102

Place forecast (9-10) $30, (4-10) $57, (4-9) $10

Tierce No winner ($2,632 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,340 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 All Of Me

RACE 16

1st 6 Fusillade ($31-$7)

2nd 8 Sonic Burst ($13)

3rd 2 Glacier Gold ($10)

4th 11 Noosa Princess

Forecast $70

Place forecast (6-8) $21, (2-6) $16, (2-8) $29

Tierce $658

Trio $92

Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's SA meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING