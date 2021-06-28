Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Mufasa ($6-$5.10)
2nd 7 Magic Dancer ($16)
3rd 5 Blizzard Ahead (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Green Taffety
Forecast $12 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $163
Trio $31
Quartet $301
Scratchings: 1 Cartel Boss, 3 Arctic Skyline
RACE 2
1st 1 Danilo Danilovitch ($10-$5.10)
2nd 2 Final Move ($25)
3rd 3 Intrepid (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 On The Road Again
Forecast $32 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $73
Trio $11
Quartet $116
Scratchings: 6 Bonanza, 8 Ice Castle
RACE 3
1st 2 Bold Act ($16-$11)
2nd 3 Bon Vivant ($10)
3rd 6 Kwazzi's Lady ($28)
4th 4 Cocoa Hill
Forecast $17 Place forecast (2-3) $4, (2-6) $24, (3-6) $18
Tierce $331
Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Bathing Beauty, 8 Mandalay
RACE 4
1st 1 Pomp And Power ($8-$5.10)
2nd 4 Waiting For Summer ($11)
3rd 5 Night Ruler (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Back To You
Forecast $8
Tierce $59
Trio $16
Quartet $158
RACE 5
1st 7 Platinum Sky ($22-$6)
2nd 6 Pewter Sky ($16)
3rd 5 Mitch Got His Wish ($5.10)
4th 8 Top Wesselton
Forecast $80 Place forecast (6-7) $24, (5-7) $2.50, (5-6) $17
Tierce $259
Trio $26
Quartet $273
RACE 6
1st 1 Maria Querol ($14-$7)
2nd 3 Amanzimtoti ($6)
3rd 2 Santa Maria ($9)
4th 5 Oh So Squishy
Forecast $19
Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $7
Tierce $109 Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Vertigo Again ($69-$24)
2nd 5 Abalus ($5.10)
3rd 1 Fort Snow ($16)
4th 6 Bureau Des Legende
Forecast $25
Place forecast (4-5) $9, (1-4) $17, (1-5) $7
Tierce $294 Trio $63
Quartet $505
Scratching: 9 Skating On Ice
RACE 8
1st 6 Pretty Betty ($19-$10)
2nd 3 Rain In Newmarket ($10)
3rd 2 Sleeping Single (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Lemon Delight
Forecast $8
Tierce $60 Trio $11
Quartet $222
RACE 9
1st 2 Putontheredlight ($128-$37)
2nd 4 Indlamu ($6)
3rd 5 Rock The Globe (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Seven Patriots
Forecast $32
Tierce $324 Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 3 Capitana ($14-$6)
2nd 6 Iris ($15)
3rd 2 Phil's Dancer ($10)
4th 10 Casino Queen
Forecast $44 Place forecast (3-6) $11, (2-3) $6, (2-6) $12
Tierce $225
Trio $40
Quartet No winner ($832 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 4 Sound Of Summer ($9-$5.10)
2nd 2 Kingsley's Heart ($6)
3rd 6 Nartjie (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Ecstatic Green
Forecast $6
Tierce $48 Trio $9
Quartet $221
RACE 12
1st 1 Marina ($8-$5.10)
2nd 7 Katie To ($16)
3rd 4 Musical Glitch ($11)
4th 9 River Cafe
Forecast $45
Place forecast (1-7) $12, (1-4) $9, (4-7) $29
Tierce $263
Trio $109
Quartet No winner ($166 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 5 Trend Master ($17-$8)
2nd 7 Oyster King ($12)
3rd 2 Category Four ($26)
4th 6 Lord Melbourne
Forecast $23
Place forecast (5-7) $9, (2-5) $15, (2-7) $33
Tierce $270
Trio $68
Quartet No winner ($380 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Irish Wonder Girl
RACE 14
1st 3 Crimson King ($51-$18)
2nd 1 Hoedspruit ($5.10)
3rd 4 Somerset Maugham ($8)
4th 10 Starboard
Forecast $30
Place forecast (1-3) $7, (3-4) $12, (1-4) $4
Tierce $220
Trio $19
Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 One Way Traffic
RACE 15
1st 10 Louis Gem ($143-$36)
2nd 9 Lee Express ($10)
3rd 4 Freedom Seeker ($6)
4th 8 Chloris
Forecast $102
Place forecast (9-10) $30, (4-10) $57, (4-9) $10
Tierce No winner ($2,632 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($1,340 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 All Of Me
RACE 16
1st 6 Fusillade ($31-$7)
2nd 8 Sonic Burst ($13)
3rd 2 Glacier Gold ($10)
4th 11 Noosa Princess
Forecast $70
Place forecast (6-8) $21, (2-6) $16, (2-8) $29
Tierce $658
Trio $92
Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to yesterday's SA meeting)
