Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 9 Hertog ($77-$16)

2nd 7 El Patron ($9)

3rd 1 Ashbaal ($11)

4th 12 Rock Manor

Forecast $74

Place Forecast (7-9) $20, (1-9) $33, (1-7) $13

Tierce $1,745

Trio $129

Quartet No winner ($324 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 5 Gaian Glory ($140-$31)

2nd 12 Virtuosa ($41)

3rd 13 Winter Haze ($7)

4th 4 Dive Captain

Forecast $1,246

Place Forecast (5-12) $293, (5-13) $45, (12-13) $37

Tierce No winner ($1,480 carried forward)

Trio $742

Quartet No winner ($400 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 The Litigator ($36-$9)

2nd 1 Flame Fella ($6)

3rd 6 Voodoo ($10)

4th 2 Byron Bay

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (3-6) $13, (1-6) $10

Tierce $237

Trio $30

Quartet $1,399

RACE 4

1st 7 Responsible ($90-$28)

2nd 1 Gimme The Fire ($11)

3rd 6 Jet Power ($27)

4th 2 El Sereno

Forecast $280

Place Forecast (1-7) $64, (6-7) $93, (1-6) $41

Tierce No winner ($2,840 carried forward)

Trio $1,151

Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Hildegarde ($67-$16)

2nd 9 Roll In The Hay ($9)

3rd 6 Captain's Darling ($5.10)

4th 1 Philomena

Forecast $48

Place Forecast (2-9) $21, (2-6) $8, (6-9) $5

Tierce $597 Trio $23

Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Louisa May, 8 My Wicked Ways

RACE 6

1st 6 Crystal's World ($72-$18)

2nd 10 Eightfolds Lass ($6)

3rd 1 Tuscan Light ($10)

4th 7 Strawberry Mist

Forecast $66 Place Forecast (6-10) $21, (1-6) $23, (1-10) $6 Tierce $573

Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Sparkling Gold

RACE 7

1st 9 Winter Jack ($62-$20)

2nd 8 Rio Querari ($5.10)

3rd 1 Salt ($7)

4th 6 Super Lady

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (1-9) $18, (1-8) $4

Tierce $260

Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Empire Glory

RACE 8

1st 7 Verdier ($33-$12)

2nd 3 American Indian ($12)

3rd 1 Cash Time ($10)

4th 5 Gift For The Gap

Forecast $58

Place Forecast (3-7) $21, (1-7) $15, (1-3) $14

Tierce $496

Trio $176

Quartet No winner ($358 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Lip Service ($13-$5.10)

2nd 5 Silver Dazzle ($9)

3rd 2 Petite Bijou ($18)

4th 6 Timeless Tiara

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-2) $7, (2-5) $9

Tierce $77

Trio $13

Quartet $322

Scratchings: 3 Black Gardenia, 8 Pay Pay

RACE 10

1st 1 La Bella Mia ($15-$7)

2nd 7 Three Stars ($7)

3rd 4 Pool Party ($10)

4th 2 Winter Watch

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-4) $11, (4-7) $17

Tierce $274

Trio $49

Quartet No winner ($46 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 1 Marauding ($15-$5.10)

2nd 7 Tuscan Kiss ($45)

3rd 9 Lead Singer ($8)

4th 2 Seventy Eight

Forecast $94

Place Forecast (1-7) $20, (1-9) $4, (7-9) $20

Tierce $896

Trio $75

Quartet No winner ($52 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

RACE 12

ABANDONED