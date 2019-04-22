Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Hertog ($77-$16)
2nd 7 El Patron ($9)
3rd 1 Ashbaal ($11)
4th 12 Rock Manor
Forecast $74
Place Forecast (7-9) $20, (1-9) $33, (1-7) $13
Tierce $1,745
Trio $129
Quartet No winner ($324 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 5 Gaian Glory ($140-$31)
2nd 12 Virtuosa ($41)
3rd 13 Winter Haze ($7)
4th 4 Dive Captain
Forecast $1,246
Place Forecast (5-12) $293, (5-13) $45, (12-13) $37
Tierce No winner ($1,480 carried forward)
Trio $742
Quartet No winner ($400 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 The Litigator ($36-$9)
2nd 1 Flame Fella ($6)
3rd 6 Voodoo ($10)
4th 2 Byron Bay
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (3-6) $13, (1-6) $10
Tierce $237
Trio $30
Quartet $1,399
RACE 4
1st 7 Responsible ($90-$28)
2nd 1 Gimme The Fire ($11)
3rd 6 Jet Power ($27)
4th 2 El Sereno
Forecast $280
Place Forecast (1-7) $64, (6-7) $93, (1-6) $41
Tierce No winner ($2,840 carried forward)
Trio $1,151
Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Hildegarde ($67-$16)
2nd 9 Roll In The Hay ($9)
3rd 6 Captain's Darling ($5.10)
4th 1 Philomena
Forecast $48
Place Forecast (2-9) $21, (2-6) $8, (6-9) $5
Tierce $597 Trio $23
Quartet No winner ($194 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Louisa May, 8 My Wicked Ways
RACE 6
1st 6 Crystal's World ($72-$18)
2nd 10 Eightfolds Lass ($6)
3rd 1 Tuscan Light ($10)
4th 7 Strawberry Mist
Forecast $66 Place Forecast (6-10) $21, (1-6) $23, (1-10) $6 Tierce $573
Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Sparkling Gold
RACE 7
1st 9 Winter Jack ($62-$20)
2nd 8 Rio Querari ($5.10)
3rd 1 Salt ($7)
4th 6 Super Lady
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (1-9) $18, (1-8) $4
Tierce $260
Trio $44
Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Empire Glory
RACE 8
1st 7 Verdier ($33-$12)
2nd 3 American Indian ($12)
3rd 1 Cash Time ($10)
4th 5 Gift For The Gap
Forecast $58
Place Forecast (3-7) $21, (1-7) $15, (1-3) $14
Tierce $496
Trio $176
Quartet No winner ($358 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 1 Lip Service ($13-$5.10)
2nd 5 Silver Dazzle ($9)
3rd 2 Petite Bijou ($18)
4th 6 Timeless Tiara
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-2) $7, (2-5) $9
Tierce $77
Trio $13
Quartet $322
Scratchings: 3 Black Gardenia, 8 Pay Pay
RACE 10
1st 1 La Bella Mia ($15-$7)
2nd 7 Three Stars ($7)
3rd 4 Pool Party ($10)
4th 2 Winter Watch
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (1-4) $11, (4-7) $17
Tierce $274
Trio $49
Quartet No winner ($46 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 1 Marauding ($15-$5.10)
2nd 7 Tuscan Kiss ($45)
3rd 9 Lead Singer ($8)
4th 2 Seventy Eight
Forecast $94
Place Forecast (1-7) $20, (1-9) $4, (7-9) $20
Tierce $896
Trio $75
Quartet No winner ($52 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
RACE 12
ABANDONED
