SATURDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 8 Tree Tumbo ($9-$7)

2nd 7 Tiger's Rock ($7)

3rd 6 Magic Vision ($7)

4th 2 Dads Roots

Forecast $26 Place Forecast (7-8) $11, (6-8) $2.50, (6-7) $9

Tierce $99 Trio $17

Quartet $348

RACE 2

1st 15 Stage Dance ($31-$8)

2nd 10 Kayla's Champ ($26)

3rd 2 Annatjie ($8)

4th 9 Irish Dame

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (10-15) $22, (2-15) $11, (2-10) $24

Tierce $370 Trio $93

Quartet No winner ($80 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 13 Queen's Prayer

RACE 3

1st 1 Basadi Faith ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Cavivar ($30)

3rd 8 True To Life ($6)

4th 5 Gin Fizz

Forecast $47 Place Forecast (1-2) $18, (1-8) $6, (2-8) $29

Tierce $203 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Victoria Paige

RACE 4

1st 3 Frosted Gold ($17-$9)

2nd 13 Twilight Moon ($9)

3rd 1 Battleoftrafalgar ($12)

4th 4 Got The Greenlight

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (3-13) $7, (1-3) $21, (1-13) $20

Tierce $236 Trio $57

Quartet $653

Scratching: 8 Look To The Sky

RACE 5

1st 7 Return Flight ($10-$5.10)

2nd 5 Insignis ($9)

3rd 1 Secret Potion ($15)

4th 9 Pretty Border

Forecast $15Place Forecast (5-7) $6, (1-7) $11, (1-5) $19

Tierce $81 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Schippers ($34-$15)

2nd 2 Mighty High ($10)

3rd 1 Green Plains ($24)

4th 10 Pretty Penny

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-5) $13, (1-5) $48, (1-2) $27 Tierce $374 Trio $112

Quartet No winner ($980 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Sunshine Silk ($24-$17

2nd 5 Dromedaris ($19)

3rd 6 Tirzan ($9)

4th 9 Bondiblu

Forecast $101 Place Forecast (3-5) $26, (3-6) $17, (5-6) $43

Tierce $406

Trio $154

Quartet No winner ($1,816 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 10 Hawwaam ($8-$5.10)

2nd 11 Cascapedia ($11)

3rd 6 Divine Odyssey ($16)

4th 1 Legal Eagle

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (10-11) $10, (6-10) $10, (6-11) $39

Tierce $103

Trio $61 Quartet $582