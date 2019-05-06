SATURDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 8 Tree Tumbo ($9-$7)
2nd 7 Tiger's Rock ($7)
3rd 6 Magic Vision ($7)
4th 2 Dads Roots
Forecast $26 Place Forecast (7-8) $11, (6-8) $2.50, (6-7) $9
Tierce $99 Trio $17
Quartet $348
RACE 2
1st 15 Stage Dance ($31-$8)
2nd 10 Kayla's Champ ($26)
3rd 2 Annatjie ($8)
4th 9 Irish Dame
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (10-15) $22, (2-15) $11, (2-10) $24
Tierce $370 Trio $93
Quartet No winner ($80 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 13 Queen's Prayer
RACE 3
1st 1 Basadi Faith ($11-$7)
2nd 2 Cavivar ($30)
3rd 8 True To Life ($6)
4th 5 Gin Fizz
Forecast $47 Place Forecast (1-2) $18, (1-8) $6, (2-8) $29
Tierce $203 Trio $46
Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Victoria Paige
RACE 4
1st 3 Frosted Gold ($17-$9)
2nd 13 Twilight Moon ($9)
3rd 1 Battleoftrafalgar ($12)
4th 4 Got The Greenlight
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (3-13) $7, (1-3) $21, (1-13) $20
Tierce $236 Trio $57
Quartet $653
Scratching: 8 Look To The Sky
RACE 5
1st 7 Return Flight ($10-$5.10)
2nd 5 Insignis ($9)
3rd 1 Secret Potion ($15)
4th 9 Pretty Border
Forecast $15Place Forecast (5-7) $6, (1-7) $11, (1-5) $19
Tierce $81 Trio $37
Quartet No winner ($696 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Schippers ($34-$15)
2nd 2 Mighty High ($10)
3rd 1 Green Plains ($24)
4th 10 Pretty Penny
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-5) $13, (1-5) $48, (1-2) $27 Tierce $374 Trio $112
Quartet No winner ($980 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Sunshine Silk ($24-$17
2nd 5 Dromedaris ($19)
3rd 6 Tirzan ($9)
4th 9 Bondiblu
Forecast $101 Place Forecast (3-5) $26, (3-6) $17, (5-6) $43
Tierce $406
Trio $154
Quartet No winner ($1,816 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 10 Hawwaam ($8-$5.10)
2nd 11 Cascapedia ($11)
3rd 6 Divine Odyssey ($16)
4th 1 Legal Eagle
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (10-11) $10, (6-10) $10, (6-11) $39
Tierce $103
Trio $61 Quartet $582
