Racing

Saturday’s South Africa results

RACE 1

Jun 24, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Winter Tour ($14-$7)

2nd 11 Impressive Duchess ($9)

3rd 4 Shango ($9)

4th 9 Wolfgang

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (8-11) $7, (4-8) $4, (4-11) $8 Tierce $83 Trio $13 Quartet $909

Jockey James Doyle driving the favourite Blue Point (in blue) to take the Diamond Jubilee Stakes over 1,200m at Royal Ascot, England, on Saturday.
Racing

Lim's Cruiser eighth at Royal Ascot

Related Stories

Sunday’S Hong Kong Results

Blue Point's Diamond Jubilee

Sunday’S Ipoh Results

RACE 2

1st 2 Alibi Guy ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Tree Tumbo ($9)

3rd 3 Liberty Hall ($9)

4th 8 Matterhorn

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $6

Tierce $27 Trio $10 Quartet $140

Scratching: 10 Straight

RACE 3

1st 6 Tiger Roll ($126-$19)

2nd 4 Queensbarns ($7)

3rd 5 Scottish Ally (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Fynbos

Forecast $28

Tierce No winner ($1,380 carried forward)

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 First Sighting ($22-$8)

2nd 3 She's A Crusade ($6)

3rd 6 Mystic Dreamer ($33)

4th 2 Dancing Princess

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-6) $38, (3-6) $28 Tierce $752 Trio $148

Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Late At Night ($44-$10)

2nd 2 Double Gratitude ($22)

3rd 4 Hubble ($6)

4th 10 Wild Coast

Forecast $142

Place Forecast (2-6) $44, (4-6) $7, (2-4) $16 Tierce No winner ($2,808 carried forward) Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($606 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Harmonica ($295-$39)

2nd 5 Aristachus ($8)

3rd 1 Movie Magic ($11)

4th 8 Forest Jump

Forecast $156

Place Forecast (2-5) $46, (1-2) $86, (1-5) $12 Tierce No winner ($5,168 carried forward) Trio $589

Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Arctic Drift ($52-$19)

2nd 4 Joseph Jagger ($10)

3rd 3 Hardfallingrain ($17)

4th 7 Radiant Love

Forecast $191

Place Forecast (1-4) $43, (1-3) $35, (3-4) $32 Tierce $10,290 Trio $381

Quartet No winner ($774 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Cabo Da Cruz ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Alwahsh ($11)

3rd 9 Ultra Magnus ($9)

4th 6 My Majestic Glory

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (5-9) $7, (3-9) $22 Tierce $60 Trio $33

Quartet No winner ($1,094 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 6 Templeton ($61-$34)

2nd 1 Round The Horn ($5.10)

3rd 2 It's My Life (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Maravilloso

Forecast $19 Tierce $256

Trio $28 Quartet $691

RACE 10

1st 10 Seville Orange ($56-$14)

2nd 5 Flichity By Farr ($19)

3rd 12 Snapscan ($22)

4th 9 Blossom

Forecast $109 Place Forecast (5-10) $27, (10-12) $39, (5-12) $33 Tierce No winner ($1,250 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,320 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($56 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 5 Miraculously Ours ($28-$9)

2nd 3 Deposition ($12)

3rd 1 Winter Shadow ($5.10)

4th 6 Head Boy

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (1-5) $9, (1-3) $8

Tierce $223 Trio $33

Quartet $401, ($479 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 2 Roy Had Enough ($30-$12)

2nd 9 Charles ($9)

3rd 1 Dawn Assault ($13)

4th 10 White Lightning

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (2-9) $8, (1-2) $12, (1-9) $13 Tierce $191 Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 5 Frank Lloyd Wright ($14-$9)

2nd 3 Hooves Of Thunder ($9)

3rd 6 Cyber Law (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Clouded Hill

Forecast $17 Tierce $105

Trio $27 Quartet $235

RACE 14

1st 2 Via Salaria ($20-$8)

2nd 1 Admiral's Guest ($16)

3rd 6 Donnan ($13)

4th 5 News Stream

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (1-2) $20, (2-6) $15, (1-6) $41 Tierce $438 Trio $116

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

RACE 15

1st 6 Spirit Festival ($15-$7)

2nd 10 Over Again ($25)

3rd 2 Almost Captured ($14)

4th 7 Elusive Touch

Forecast $86 Place Forecast (6-10) $26, (2-6) $13, (2-10) $78 Tierce No winner ($392 carried forward) Trio No winner ($552 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)

RACE 16

1st 1 Above Eleven ($93-$20)

2nd 10 Ginger Biscuit ($22)

3rd 5 Steffi's Graft ($21)

4th 2 Someone Exciting

Forecast $235 Place Forecast (1-10) $111, (1-5) $60, (5-10) $39 Tierce No winner ($844 carried forward) Trio $1,522

Quartet No winner ($148 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Outlander

RACE 17

1st 14 Suite Francaise ($121-$43)

2nd 3 Dancing Sally ($16)

3rd 12 Magic Mary ($17)

4th 15 Tattooed Rocker

Forecast $105

Place Forecast (3-14) $43, (12-14) $101, (3-12) $30

Tierce No winner ($1,156 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26) Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($172 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26)

Scratchings: 2 Bella Summer, 5 Timeless Tiara, 9 Cavalleria, 17 Indian Song

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING