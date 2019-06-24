Saturday’s South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 8 Winter Tour ($14-$7)
2nd 11 Impressive Duchess ($9)
3rd 4 Shango ($9)
4th 9 Wolfgang
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (8-11) $7, (4-8) $4, (4-11) $8 Tierce $83 Trio $13 Quartet $909
RACE 2
1st 2 Alibi Guy ($10-$5.10)
2nd 4 Tree Tumbo ($9)
3rd 3 Liberty Hall ($9)
4th 8 Matterhorn
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $6
Tierce $27 Trio $10 Quartet $140
Scratching: 10 Straight
RACE 3
1st 6 Tiger Roll ($126-$19)
2nd 4 Queensbarns ($7)
3rd 5 Scottish Ally (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Fynbos
Forecast $28
Tierce No winner ($1,380 carried forward)
Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 First Sighting ($22-$8)
2nd 3 She's A Crusade ($6)
3rd 6 Mystic Dreamer ($33)
4th 2 Dancing Princess
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-6) $38, (3-6) $28 Tierce $752 Trio $148
Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Late At Night ($44-$10)
2nd 2 Double Gratitude ($22)
3rd 4 Hubble ($6)
4th 10 Wild Coast
Forecast $142
Place Forecast (2-6) $44, (4-6) $7, (2-4) $16 Tierce No winner ($2,808 carried forward) Trio $79
Quartet No winner ($606 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Harmonica ($295-$39)
2nd 5 Aristachus ($8)
3rd 1 Movie Magic ($11)
4th 8 Forest Jump
Forecast $156
Place Forecast (2-5) $46, (1-2) $86, (1-5) $12 Tierce No winner ($5,168 carried forward) Trio $589
Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Arctic Drift ($52-$19)
2nd 4 Joseph Jagger ($10)
3rd 3 Hardfallingrain ($17)
4th 7 Radiant Love
Forecast $191
Place Forecast (1-4) $43, (1-3) $35, (3-4) $32 Tierce $10,290 Trio $381
Quartet No winner ($774 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Cabo Da Cruz ($11-$7)
2nd 3 Alwahsh ($11)
3rd 9 Ultra Magnus ($9)
4th 6 My Majestic Glory
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (5-9) $7, (3-9) $22 Tierce $60 Trio $33
Quartet No winner ($1,094 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 6 Templeton ($61-$34)
2nd 1 Round The Horn ($5.10)
3rd 2 It's My Life (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Maravilloso
Forecast $19 Tierce $256
Trio $28 Quartet $691
RACE 10
1st 10 Seville Orange ($56-$14)
2nd 5 Flichity By Farr ($19)
3rd 12 Snapscan ($22)
4th 9 Blossom
Forecast $109 Place Forecast (5-10) $27, (10-12) $39, (5-12) $33 Tierce No winner ($1,250 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,320 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($56 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 5 Miraculously Ours ($28-$9)
2nd 3 Deposition ($12)
3rd 1 Winter Shadow ($5.10)
4th 6 Head Boy
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (1-5) $9, (1-3) $8
Tierce $223 Trio $33
Quartet $401, ($479 carried forward)
RACE 12
1st 2 Roy Had Enough ($30-$12)
2nd 9 Charles ($9)
3rd 1 Dawn Assault ($13)
4th 10 White Lightning
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (2-9) $8, (1-2) $12, (1-9) $13 Tierce $191 Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 5 Frank Lloyd Wright ($14-$9)
2nd 3 Hooves Of Thunder ($9)
3rd 6 Cyber Law (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Clouded Hill
Forecast $17 Tierce $105
Trio $27 Quartet $235
RACE 14
1st 2 Via Salaria ($20-$8)
2nd 1 Admiral's Guest ($16)
3rd 6 Donnan ($13)
4th 5 News Stream
Forecast $72 Place Forecast (1-2) $20, (2-6) $15, (1-6) $41 Tierce $438 Trio $116
Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)
RACE 15
1st 6 Spirit Festival ($15-$7)
2nd 10 Over Again ($25)
3rd 2 Almost Captured ($14)
4th 7 Elusive Touch
Forecast $86 Place Forecast (6-10) $26, (2-6) $13, (2-10) $78 Tierce No winner ($392 carried forward) Trio No winner ($552 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)
RACE 16
1st 1 Above Eleven ($93-$20)
2nd 10 Ginger Biscuit ($22)
3rd 5 Steffi's Graft ($21)
4th 2 Someone Exciting
Forecast $235 Place Forecast (1-10) $111, (1-5) $60, (5-10) $39 Tierce No winner ($844 carried forward) Trio $1,522
Quartet No winner ($148 carried forward)
Scratching: 17 Outlander
RACE 17
1st 14 Suite Francaise ($121-$43)
2nd 3 Dancing Sally ($16)
3rd 12 Magic Mary ($17)
4th 15 Tattooed Rocker
Forecast $105
Place Forecast (3-14) $43, (12-14) $101, (3-12) $30
Tierce No winner ($1,156 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26) Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($172 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26)
Scratchings: 2 Bella Summer, 5 Timeless Tiara, 9 Cavalleria, 17 Indian Song
