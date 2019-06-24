Saturday’s South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Winter Tour ($14-$7)

2nd 11 Impressive Duchess ($9)

3rd 4 Shango ($9)

4th 9 Wolfgang

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (8-11) $7, (4-8) $4, (4-11) $8 Tierce $83 Trio $13 Quartet $909

RACE 2

1st 2 Alibi Guy ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Tree Tumbo ($9)

3rd 3 Liberty Hall ($9)

4th 8 Matterhorn

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $6

Tierce $27 Trio $10 Quartet $140

Scratching: 10 Straight

RACE 3

1st 6 Tiger Roll ($126-$19)

2nd 4 Queensbarns ($7)

3rd 5 Scottish Ally (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Fynbos

Forecast $28

Tierce No winner ($1,380 carried forward)

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 First Sighting ($22-$8)

2nd 3 She's A Crusade ($6)

3rd 6 Mystic Dreamer ($33)

4th 2 Dancing Princess

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-6) $38, (3-6) $28 Tierce $752 Trio $148

Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 6 Late At Night ($44-$10)

2nd 2 Double Gratitude ($22)

3rd 4 Hubble ($6)

4th 10 Wild Coast

Forecast $142

Place Forecast (2-6) $44, (4-6) $7, (2-4) $16 Tierce No winner ($2,808 carried forward) Trio $79

Quartet No winner ($606 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Harmonica ($295-$39)

2nd 5 Aristachus ($8)

3rd 1 Movie Magic ($11)

4th 8 Forest Jump

Forecast $156

Place Forecast (2-5) $46, (1-2) $86, (1-5) $12 Tierce No winner ($5,168 carried forward) Trio $589

Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Arctic Drift ($52-$19)

2nd 4 Joseph Jagger ($10)

3rd 3 Hardfallingrain ($17)

4th 7 Radiant Love

Forecast $191

Place Forecast (1-4) $43, (1-3) $35, (3-4) $32 Tierce $10,290 Trio $381

Quartet No winner ($774 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Cabo Da Cruz ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Alwahsh ($11)

3rd 9 Ultra Magnus ($9)

4th 6 My Majestic Glory

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (5-9) $7, (3-9) $22 Tierce $60 Trio $33

Quartet No winner ($1,094 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 6 Templeton ($61-$34)

2nd 1 Round The Horn ($5.10)

3rd 2 It's My Life (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Maravilloso

Forecast $19 Tierce $256

Trio $28 Quartet $691

RACE 10

1st 10 Seville Orange ($56-$14)

2nd 5 Flichity By Farr ($19)

3rd 12 Snapscan ($22)

4th 9 Blossom

Forecast $109 Place Forecast (5-10) $27, (10-12) $39, (5-12) $33 Tierce No winner ($1,250 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,320 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($56 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 5 Miraculously Ours ($28-$9)

2nd 3 Deposition ($12)

3rd 1 Winter Shadow ($5.10)

4th 6 Head Boy

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (3-5) $8, (1-5) $9, (1-3) $8

Tierce $223 Trio $33

Quartet $401, ($479 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 2 Roy Had Enough ($30-$12)

2nd 9 Charles ($9)

3rd 1 Dawn Assault ($13)

4th 10 White Lightning

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (2-9) $8, (1-2) $12, (1-9) $13 Tierce $191 Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 5 Frank Lloyd Wright ($14-$9)

2nd 3 Hooves Of Thunder ($9)

3rd 6 Cyber Law (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Clouded Hill

Forecast $17 Tierce $105

Trio $27 Quartet $235

RACE 14

1st 2 Via Salaria ($20-$8)

2nd 1 Admiral's Guest ($16)

3rd 6 Donnan ($13)

4th 5 News Stream

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (1-2) $20, (2-6) $15, (1-6) $41 Tierce $438 Trio $116

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

RACE 15

1st 6 Spirit Festival ($15-$7)

2nd 10 Over Again ($25)

3rd 2 Almost Captured ($14)

4th 7 Elusive Touch

Forecast $86 Place Forecast (6-10) $26, (2-6) $13, (2-10) $78 Tierce No winner ($392 carried forward) Trio No winner ($552 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($92 carried forward)

RACE 16

1st 1 Above Eleven ($93-$20)

2nd 10 Ginger Biscuit ($22)

3rd 5 Steffi's Graft ($21)

4th 2 Someone Exciting

Forecast $235 Place Forecast (1-10) $111, (1-5) $60, (5-10) $39 Tierce No winner ($844 carried forward) Trio $1,522

Quartet No winner ($148 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Outlander

RACE 17

1st 14 Suite Francaise ($121-$43)

2nd 3 Dancing Sally ($16)

3rd 12 Magic Mary ($17)

4th 15 Tattooed Rocker

Forecast $105

Place Forecast (3-14) $43, (12-14) $101, (3-12) $30

Tierce No winner ($1,156 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26) Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($172 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on June 26)

Scratchings: 2 Bella Summer, 5 Timeless Tiara, 9 Cavalleria, 17 Indian Song