Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 7 Bold Ransom ($10-$8)

2nd 1 Orchid Street ($8)

3rd 12 Wallaa ($11)

4th 10 Spooky

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (7-12) $7, (1-12) $9 Tierce $35 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($2,340 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 13 Masterofthehicourt

RACE 2

1st 4 Circle Of Latitude ($22-$13)

2nd 3 Illuminate ($14)

3rd 6 Dancewithadragon (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Spring Poetry

Forecast $19 Tierce $103 Trio $18 Quartet $244

Scratching: 5 Jacko Boy

RACE 3

1st 13 Sidonie ($10-$7)

2nd 10 Flower Season ($10)

3rd 8 Celeste ($12)

4th 14 Sports Tattoo

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (10-13) $9, (8-13) $23, (8-10) $38

Tierce $175 Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Little Rain, 16 Candy Cane

RACE 4

1st 13 Stopalltheclocks ($28-$10)

2nd 9 Kilindini ($7)

3rd 6 Captain Elliodor ($7)

4th 7 Count Jack

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-13) $7, (6-13) $11, (6-9) $9

Tierce $90 Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Quintay, 12 Rain In England, 15 Twice As Sleek

RACE 5

1st 4 Queen Supreme ($8-$7)

2nd 6 Keep Smiling ($10)

3rd 1 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Aurelia Cotta

Forecast $12

Tierce $54 Trio $22

Quartet $342, ($234 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Spectra Force ($38-$18)

2nd 3 Frank Lloyd Wright ($7)

3rd 6 Pink Floyd (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 General Franco

Forecast $11 Tierce $140 Trio $26 Quartet $322

Scratching: 2 Green Jacket

RACE 7

1st 7 Abelie ($17-$5.10)

2nd 5 Virginia ($9)

3rd 4 Saints Alive ($9)

4th 9 Samarra

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-7) $13, (4-5) $9 Tierce $161 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($50 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Point Of Sale ($13-$7)

2nd 6 Caribbean Sunset ($6)

3rd 13 Quickstep Lady ($27)

4th 10 Lilac Sensation

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (3-6) $10, (3-13) $25, (6-13) $103 Tierce $500 Trio $265 Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Firstladyofflying

RACE 9

1st 8 Sunshine Silk ($103-$27)

2nd 3 Ali Bon Dubai ($14)

3rd 9 Major Return ($17)

4th 7 Diamond Dancer

Forecast $133 Place Forecast (3-8) $39, (8-9) $44, (3-9) $33 Tierce No winner ($534 carried forward) Trio $882

Quartet No winner ($96 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 8 Follow The Star ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Mayfern ($7)

3rd 5 Halliberry ($10)

4th 1 Danger Zone

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (6-8) $8, (5-8) $4, (5-6) $6 Tierce $96 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 5 El' Zara ($154-$28)

2nd 6 Arikel ($21)

3rd 4 Before The Dawn ($9)

4th 1 Seemyvision

Forecast $270 Place Forecast (5-6) $82, (4-5) $31, (4-6) $20 Tierce No winner ($1,192 carried forward) Trio $279

Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Fly North

RACE 12

1st 8 Viva Rio ($47-$15)

2nd 5 Sir Michael ($9)

3rd 7 Miraculously Ours ($26)

4th 6 Bag Of Tricks

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (7-8) $49, (5-7) $21 Tierce $713 Trio $139

Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 7 Mount Laurel ($26-$7)

2nd 4 Margot's Magic ($8)

3rd 2 Black Ferrari ($5.10)

4th 6 Seneca Falls

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-7) $9, (2-7) $5, (2-4) $7 Tierce $106 Trio $23

Quartet No winner ($492 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratchings: 1 Britannia Queen, 5 Queen's Jet, 8 Ottawa