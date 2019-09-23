Saturday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 7 Bold Ransom ($10-$8)
2nd 1 Orchid Street ($8)
3rd 12 Wallaa ($11)
4th 10 Spooky
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (7-12) $7, (1-12) $9 Tierce $35 Trio $18
Quartet No winner ($2,340 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 13 Masterofthehicourt
RACE 2
1st 4 Circle Of Latitude ($22-$13)
2nd 3 Illuminate ($14)
3rd 6 Dancewithadragon (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Spring Poetry
Forecast $19 Tierce $103 Trio $18 Quartet $244
Scratching: 5 Jacko Boy
RACE 3
1st 13 Sidonie ($10-$7)
2nd 10 Flower Season ($10)
3rd 8 Celeste ($12)
4th 14 Sports Tattoo
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (10-13) $9, (8-13) $23, (8-10) $38
Tierce $175 Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Little Rain, 16 Candy Cane
RACE 4
1st 13 Stopalltheclocks ($28-$10)
2nd 9 Kilindini ($7)
3rd 6 Captain Elliodor ($7)
4th 7 Count Jack
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-13) $7, (6-13) $11, (6-9) $9
Tierce $90 Trio $17
Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Quintay, 12 Rain In England, 15 Twice As Sleek
RACE 5
1st 4 Queen Supreme ($8-$7)
2nd 6 Keep Smiling ($10)
3rd 1 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Aurelia Cotta
Forecast $12
Tierce $54 Trio $22
Quartet $342, ($234 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Spectra Force ($38-$18)
2nd 3 Frank Lloyd Wright ($7)
3rd 6 Pink Floyd (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 General Franco
Forecast $11 Tierce $140 Trio $26 Quartet $322
Scratching: 2 Green Jacket
RACE 7
1st 7 Abelie ($17-$5.10)
2nd 5 Virginia ($9)
3rd 4 Saints Alive ($9)
4th 9 Samarra
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-7) $13, (4-5) $9 Tierce $161 Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($50 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Point Of Sale ($13-$7)
2nd 6 Caribbean Sunset ($6)
3rd 13 Quickstep Lady ($27)
4th 10 Lilac Sensation
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (3-6) $10, (3-13) $25, (6-13) $103 Tierce $500 Trio $265 Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Firstladyofflying
RACE 9
1st 8 Sunshine Silk ($103-$27)
2nd 3 Ali Bon Dubai ($14)
3rd 9 Major Return ($17)
4th 7 Diamond Dancer
Forecast $133 Place Forecast (3-8) $39, (8-9) $44, (3-9) $33 Tierce No winner ($534 carried forward) Trio $882
Quartet No winner ($96 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 8 Follow The Star ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Mayfern ($7)
3rd 5 Halliberry ($10)
4th 1 Danger Zone
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (6-8) $8, (5-8) $4, (5-6) $6 Tierce $96 Trio $9
Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 5 El' Zara ($154-$28)
2nd 6 Arikel ($21)
3rd 4 Before The Dawn ($9)
4th 1 Seemyvision
Forecast $270 Place Forecast (5-6) $82, (4-5) $31, (4-6) $20 Tierce No winner ($1,192 carried forward) Trio $279
Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Fly North
RACE 12
1st 8 Viva Rio ($47-$15)
2nd 5 Sir Michael ($9)
3rd 7 Miraculously Ours ($26)
4th 6 Bag Of Tricks
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (7-8) $49, (5-7) $21 Tierce $713 Trio $139
Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 7 Mount Laurel ($26-$7)
2nd 4 Margot's Magic ($8)
3rd 2 Black Ferrari ($5.10)
4th 6 Seneca Falls
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-7) $9, (2-7) $5, (2-4) $7 Tierce $106 Trio $23
Quartet No winner ($492 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Scratchings: 1 Britannia Queen, 5 Queen's Jet, 8 Ottawa
