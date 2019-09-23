Racing

Saturday's South Africa results

Sep 23, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 7 Bold Ransom ($10-$8)

2nd 1 Orchid Street ($8)

3rd 12 Wallaa ($11)

4th 10 Spooky

Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (7-12) $7, (1-12) $9 Tierce $35 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($2,340 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Makanani holding off Mr Clint (No. 11) by a nose, with Safeer (centre) third, just a short head away, in the $800,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m in Race 10 at Kranji yesterday.
Racing

Makanani set for Gold Cup after Raffles Cup victory

Related Stories

Tiger Force roars to course record

Two ready for first wins

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Scratching: 13 Masterofthehicourt

RACE 2

1st 4 Circle Of Latitude ($22-$13)

2nd 3 Illuminate ($14)

3rd 6 Dancewithadragon (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Spring Poetry

Forecast $19 Tierce $103 Trio $18 Quartet $244

Scratching: 5 Jacko Boy

RACE 3

1st 13 Sidonie ($10-$7)

2nd 10 Flower Season ($10)

3rd 8 Celeste ($12)

4th 14 Sports Tattoo

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (10-13) $9, (8-13) $23, (8-10) $38

Tierce $175 Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($104 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Little Rain, 16 Candy Cane

RACE 4

1st 13 Stopalltheclocks ($28-$10)

2nd 9 Kilindini ($7)

3rd 6 Captain Elliodor ($7)

4th 7 Count Jack

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (9-13) $7, (6-13) $11, (6-9) $9

Tierce $90 Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Quintay, 12 Rain In England, 15 Twice As Sleek

RACE 5

1st 4 Queen Supreme ($8-$7)

2nd 6 Keep Smiling ($10)

3rd 1 Cordillera (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Aurelia Cotta

Forecast $12

Tierce $54 Trio $22

Quartet $342, ($234 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Spectra Force ($38-$18)

2nd 3 Frank Lloyd Wright ($7)

3rd 6 Pink Floyd (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 General Franco

Forecast $11 Tierce $140 Trio $26 Quartet $322

Scratching: 2 Green Jacket

RACE 7

1st 7 Abelie ($17-$5.10)

2nd 5 Virginia ($9)

3rd 4 Saints Alive ($9)

4th 9 Samarra

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (4-7) $13, (4-5) $9 Tierce $161 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($50 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Point Of Sale ($13-$7)

2nd 6 Caribbean Sunset ($6)

3rd 13 Quickstep Lady ($27)

4th 10 Lilac Sensation

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (3-6) $10, (3-13) $25, (6-13) $103 Tierce $500 Trio $265 Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Firstladyofflying

RACE 9

1st 8 Sunshine Silk ($103-$27)

2nd 3 Ali Bon Dubai ($14)

3rd 9 Major Return ($17)

4th 7 Diamond Dancer

Forecast $133 Place Forecast (3-8) $39, (8-9) $44, (3-9) $33 Tierce No winner ($534 carried forward) Trio $882

Quartet No winner ($96 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 8 Follow The Star ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Mayfern ($7)

3rd 5 Halliberry ($10)

4th 1 Danger Zone

Forecast $23 Place Forecast (6-8) $8, (5-8) $4, (5-6) $6 Tierce $96 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($248 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 5 El' Zara ($154-$28)

2nd 6 Arikel ($21)

3rd 4 Before The Dawn ($9)

4th 1 Seemyvision

Forecast $270 Place Forecast (5-6) $82, (4-5) $31, (4-6) $20 Tierce No winner ($1,192 carried forward) Trio $279

Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Fly North

RACE 12

1st 8 Viva Rio ($47-$15)

2nd 5 Sir Michael ($9)

3rd 7 Miraculously Ours ($26)

4th 6 Bag Of Tricks

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (5-8) $10, (7-8) $49, (5-7) $21 Tierce $713 Trio $139

Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 7 Mount Laurel ($26-$7)

2nd 4 Margot's Magic ($8)

3rd 2 Black Ferrari ($5.10)

4th 6 Seneca Falls

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-7) $9, (2-7) $5, (2-4) $7 Tierce $106 Trio $23

Quartet No winner ($492 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratchings: 1 Britannia Queen, 5 Queen's Jet, 8 Ottawa

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING