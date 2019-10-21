Saturday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 13 Pure State ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Blue Spark ($10)

3rd 4 Bassam ($13)

4th 3 Spooky

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (2-13) $2.50, (4-13) $8, (2-4) $12 Tierce $97 Trio $15

Quartet $856

Scratchings: 15 Bravo One, 16 Elliptical

RACE 2

1st 5 Mount Laurel ($13-$8)

2nd 7 Seven Seas ($30)

3rd 2 Flying High (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Invisible

Forecast $37 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $285 Trio $28 Quartet $710

Scratching: 1 Mawsool

RACE 3

1st 1 Aye Aye ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Freedom Seeker ($5.10)

3rd 2 Sweet Karma ($8)

4th 5 My Sister Jill

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $6 Tierce $16 Trio $7 Quartet $39

RACE 4

1st 6 Tallinn ($14-$6)

2nd 3 Steak And Ale ($13)

3rd 9 Stop For Nothing ($13)

4th 4 Stormy Winter

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (6-9) $17, (3-9) $23 Tierce $395 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($94 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 2 Illusion, 5 Etched In Blue

RACE 5

1st 6 Wild Coast ($11-$8)

2nd 3 Savvy ($8)

3rd 5 Path Of Choice (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Pink Floyd

Forecast $10 Tierce $52 Trio $8 Quartet $110

RACE 6

1st 10 Targaryen Queen ($101-$44)

2nd 7 Now You See Me ($16)

3rd 6 Ex's 'N Oh's ($5.10)

4th 8 Kirkconnel Lass

Forecast $189 Place Forecast (7-10) $73, (6-10) $36, (6-7) $17 Tierce No winner ($486 carried forward) Trio $236

Quartet No winner ($18 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Tombola

RACE 7

1st 2 How And Why ($17-$6)

2nd 6 Looks Like Magic ($7)

3rd 3 Evening Song ($5.10)

4th 7 Reef Knot

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (2-3) $3, (3-6) $7 Tierce $65 Trio $7

Quartet No winner ($144 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Green Haze ($22-$9)

2nd 3 Owlinthetree ($17)

3rd 4 Russian Beat ($8)

4th 5 Silver Spectrum

Forecast $47 Place Forecast (2-3) $17, (2-4) $4, (3-4) $10 Tierce $263 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($210 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Spy ($46-$9)

2nd 2 Empire Glory ($7)

3rd 5 Capkuta ($8)

4th 3 Iron Henry

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (1-5) $11, (2-5) $5 Tierce $344 Trio $57

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 4 Warrior's Rest ($52-$12)

2nd 6 Carbon Atom ($18)

3rd 8 Splendid Garden ($22)

4th 1 Attenborough

Forecast $178 Place Forecast (4-6) $60, (4-8) $32, (6-8) $94 Tierce $959 Trio $1,355 Quartet No winner ($426 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 7 Snapscan ($34-$7)

2nd 3 Princess Irene ($20)

3rd 2 Star Fighter ($8)

4th 5 Miss Plumcake

Forecast $85 Place Forecast (3-7) $11, (2-7) $7, (2-3) $17 Tierce $224 Trio $40 Quartet $451

Scratching: 8 Water Spirit

RACE 12

1st 8 El' Zara ($61-$18)

2nd 4 Twelve Oaks ($5.10)

3rd 5 Soul Of Wit ($23)

4th 9 Three Stars

Forecast $84 Place Forecast (4-8) $13, (5-8) $42, (4-5) $32 Tierce No winner ($772 carried forward) Trio $288

Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 2 Charles ($40-$6)

2nd 4 Sacred Arrow ($11)

3rd 8 Fifty Cents ($42)

4th 3 Majestic Mozart

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (2-4) $19, (2-8) $143, (4-8) $20 Tierce $2,118 Trio No winner ($740 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Zeb

RACE 14

1st 2 Impressive Duchess ($14-$8)

2nd 3 Virtuosa ($13)

3rd 4 Margot's Magic ($19)

4th 11 Claremorris

Forecast $48 Place Forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $12, (3-4) $34 Tierce $218 Trio $125 Quartet No winner ($168 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 6 Wings Of Honor