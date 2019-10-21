Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 13 Pure State ($10-$5.10)
2nd 2 Blue Spark ($10)
3rd 4 Bassam ($13)
4th 3 Spooky
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (2-13) $2.50, (4-13) $8, (2-4) $12 Tierce $97 Trio $15
Quartet $856
Scratchings: 15 Bravo One, 16 Elliptical
RACE 2
1st 5 Mount Laurel ($13-$8)
2nd 7 Seven Seas ($30)
3rd 2 Flying High (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Invisible
Forecast $37 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $285 Trio $28 Quartet $710
Scratching: 1 Mawsool
RACE 3
1st 1 Aye Aye ($9-$5.10)
2nd 4 Freedom Seeker ($5.10)
3rd 2 Sweet Karma ($8)
4th 5 My Sister Jill
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $6 Tierce $16 Trio $7 Quartet $39
RACE 4
1st 6 Tallinn ($14-$6)
2nd 3 Steak And Ale ($13)
3rd 9 Stop For Nothing ($13)
4th 4 Stormy Winter
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (6-9) $17, (3-9) $23 Tierce $395 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($94 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 2 Illusion, 5 Etched In Blue
RACE 5
1st 6 Wild Coast ($11-$8)
2nd 3 Savvy ($8)
3rd 5 Path Of Choice (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Pink Floyd
Forecast $10 Tierce $52 Trio $8 Quartet $110
RACE 6
1st 10 Targaryen Queen ($101-$44)
2nd 7 Now You See Me ($16)
3rd 6 Ex's 'N Oh's ($5.10)
4th 8 Kirkconnel Lass
Forecast $189 Place Forecast (7-10) $73, (6-10) $36, (6-7) $17 Tierce No winner ($486 carried forward) Trio $236
Quartet No winner ($18 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Tombola
RACE 7
1st 2 How And Why ($17-$6)
2nd 6 Looks Like Magic ($7)
3rd 3 Evening Song ($5.10)
4th 7 Reef Knot
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (2-3) $3, (3-6) $7 Tierce $65 Trio $7
Quartet No winner ($144 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Green Haze ($22-$9)
2nd 3 Owlinthetree ($17)
3rd 4 Russian Beat ($8)
4th 5 Silver Spectrum
Forecast $47 Place Forecast (2-3) $17, (2-4) $4, (3-4) $10 Tierce $263 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($210 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 1 Spy ($46-$9)
2nd 2 Empire Glory ($7)
3rd 5 Capkuta ($8)
4th 3 Iron Henry
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (1-5) $11, (2-5) $5 Tierce $344 Trio $57
Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 4 Warrior's Rest ($52-$12)
2nd 6 Carbon Atom ($18)
3rd 8 Splendid Garden ($22)
4th 1 Attenborough
Forecast $178 Place Forecast (4-6) $60, (4-8) $32, (6-8) $94 Tierce $959 Trio $1,355 Quartet No winner ($426 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 7 Snapscan ($34-$7)
2nd 3 Princess Irene ($20)
3rd 2 Star Fighter ($8)
4th 5 Miss Plumcake
Forecast $85 Place Forecast (3-7) $11, (2-7) $7, (2-3) $17 Tierce $224 Trio $40 Quartet $451
Scratching: 8 Water Spirit
RACE 12
1st 8 El' Zara ($61-$18)
2nd 4 Twelve Oaks ($5.10)
3rd 5 Soul Of Wit ($23)
4th 9 Three Stars
Forecast $84 Place Forecast (4-8) $13, (5-8) $42, (4-5) $32 Tierce No winner ($772 carried forward) Trio $288
Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)
RACE 13
1st 2 Charles ($40-$6)
2nd 4 Sacred Arrow ($11)
3rd 8 Fifty Cents ($42)
4th 3 Majestic Mozart
Forecast $72 Place Forecast (2-4) $19, (2-8) $143, (4-8) $20 Tierce $2,118 Trio No winner ($740 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Zeb
RACE 14
1st 2 Impressive Duchess ($14-$8)
2nd 3 Virtuosa ($13)
3rd 4 Margot's Magic ($19)
4th 11 Claremorris
Forecast $48 Place Forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $12, (3-4) $34 Tierce $218 Trio $125 Quartet No winner ($168 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Scratching: 6 Wings Of Honor
