Racing

Saturday's South Africa Results

Oct 21, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 13 Pure State ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Blue Spark ($10)

3rd 4 Bassam ($13)

4th 3 Spooky

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (2-13) $2.50, (4-13) $8, (2-4) $12 Tierce $97 Trio $15

Quartet $856

I’m Incredible (No. 9) staving off King Louis (No. 10) to claim the Queen Elizabeth Cup on Sunday.
Racing

I'm Incredible... most definitely

Related Stories

Season's blooming for Shum

There's a hat-trick in store for talented Tallinn

Surge lives up to his name

Scratchings: 15 Bravo One, 16 Elliptical

RACE 2

1st 5 Mount Laurel ($13-$8)

2nd 7 Seven Seas ($30)

3rd 2 Flying High (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Invisible

Forecast $37 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $285 Trio $28 Quartet $710

Scratching: 1 Mawsool

RACE 3

1st 1 Aye Aye ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Freedom Seeker ($5.10)

3rd 2 Sweet Karma ($8)

4th 5 My Sister Jill

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-2) $5, (2-4) $6 Tierce $16 Trio $7 Quartet $39

RACE 4

1st 6 Tallinn ($14-$6)

2nd 3 Steak And Ale ($13)

3rd 9 Stop For Nothing ($13)

4th 4 Stormy Winter

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (6-9) $17, (3-9) $23 Tierce $395 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($94 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 2 Illusion, 5 Etched In Blue

RACE 5

1st 6 Wild Coast ($11-$8)

2nd 3 Savvy ($8)

3rd 5 Path Of Choice (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Pink Floyd

Forecast $10 Tierce $52 Trio $8 Quartet $110

RACE 6

1st 10 Targaryen Queen ($101-$44)

2nd 7 Now You See Me ($16)

3rd 6 Ex's 'N Oh's ($5.10)

4th 8 Kirkconnel Lass

Forecast $189 Place Forecast (7-10) $73, (6-10) $36, (6-7) $17 Tierce No winner ($486 carried forward) Trio $236

Quartet No winner ($18 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Tombola

RACE 7

1st 2 How And Why ($17-$6)

2nd 6 Looks Like Magic ($7)

3rd 3 Evening Song ($5.10)

4th 7 Reef Knot

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (2-6) $4, (2-3) $3, (3-6) $7 Tierce $65 Trio $7

Quartet No winner ($144 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Green Haze ($22-$9)

2nd 3 Owlinthetree ($17)

3rd 4 Russian Beat ($8)

4th 5 Silver Spectrum

Forecast $47 Place Forecast (2-3) $17, (2-4) $4, (3-4) $10 Tierce $263 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($210 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 1 Spy ($46-$9)

2nd 2 Empire Glory ($7)

3rd 5 Capkuta ($8)

4th 3 Iron Henry

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (1-5) $11, (2-5) $5 Tierce $344 Trio $57

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

RACE 10

1st 4 Warrior's Rest ($52-$12)

2nd 6 Carbon Atom ($18)

3rd 8 Splendid Garden ($22)

4th 1 Attenborough

Forecast $178 Place Forecast (4-6) $60, (4-8) $32, (6-8) $94 Tierce $959 Trio $1,355 Quartet No winner ($426 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 7 Snapscan ($34-$7)

2nd 3 Princess Irene ($20)

3rd 2 Star Fighter ($8)

4th 5 Miss Plumcake

Forecast $85 Place Forecast (3-7) $11, (2-7) $7, (2-3) $17 Tierce $224 Trio $40 Quartet $451

Scratching: 8 Water Spirit

RACE 12

1st 8 El' Zara ($61-$18)

2nd 4 Twelve Oaks ($5.10)

3rd 5 Soul Of Wit ($23)

4th 9 Three Stars

Forecast $84 Place Forecast (4-8) $13, (5-8) $42, (4-5) $32 Tierce No winner ($772 carried forward) Trio $288

Quartet No winner ($76 carried forward)

RACE 13

1st 2 Charles ($40-$6)

2nd 4 Sacred Arrow ($11)

3rd 8 Fifty Cents ($42)

4th 3 Majestic Mozart

Forecast $72 Place Forecast (2-4) $19, (2-8) $143, (4-8) $20 Tierce $2,118 Trio No winner ($740 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($120 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Zeb

RACE 14

1st 2 Impressive Duchess ($14-$8)

2nd 3 Virtuosa ($13)

3rd 4 Margot's Magic ($19)

4th 11 Claremorris

Forecast $48 Place Forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $12, (3-4) $34 Tierce $218 Trio $125 Quartet No winner ($168 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 6 Wings Of Honor

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING