Saturday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 6 Lady Lu ($48-$12)

2nd 1 Linda Loves Lace ($5.10)

3rd 5 Forget O' Girls ($33)

4th 2 Blue Duchess

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (5-6) $31, (1-5) $18 Tierce $799

Trio $167 Quartet $2,964

RACE 2

1st 14 Prince Evlanoff ($81-$18)

2nd 6 Corvette Captain ($18)

3rd 7 Crank It Up ($34)

4th 10 Iron Mike

Forecast $235 Place Forecast (6-14) $128, (7-14) $128, (6-7) $93

Tierce No winner ($436 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($948 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($50 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 The Russian Sailor, 22 Great Glory

RACE 3

1st 1 Pinkerton ($6-$5.10)

2nd 3 Doppio Oro ($13)

3rd 5 Al's My Daddy (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Ronaldo

Forecast $7 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $26 Trio $12 Quartet $36

Scratching: 2 Matchless Captain

RACE 4

1st 7 Alameery ($11-$6)

2nd 15 Mohican ($8)

3rd 19 Franklin ($197)

4th 21 Kildonan's Rose

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (7-15) $5, (7-19) $239, (15-19) No winner

Tierce No winner ($546 carried forward)

Trio $680 Quartet No winner ($22 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Endangered, 4 Green Gunston, 22 Desert Bandit

RACE 5

1st 3 Gold Medal ($21-$7)

2nd 4 Lit ($6)

3rd 8 Midnight Badger ($36)

4th 2 Alfred's Legacy

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-8) $25, (4-8) $22 Tierce $344 Trio $73

Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Pannington

RACE 6

1st 15 Trapiche ($21-$9)

2nd 1 Wild Thoughts ($24)

3rd 7 Flagship Fund ($13)

4th 10 Fireworks

Forecast $101 Place Forecast (1-15) $38, (7-15) $22, (1-7) $68 Tierce No winner ($128 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($404 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($338 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Varquera

RACE 7

1st 3 Fleeced ($8-$5.10)

2nd 6 Nanna Anna ($9)

3rd 1 Sanskrift (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 On The Scent

Forecast $5 Tierce $24

Trio $8 Quartet $24

Scratchings: 2 Philomena, 5 Fours A Crowd

RACE 8

1st 12 Hellofaride ($40-$14)

2nd 15 Seven Patriots ($14)

3rd 3 Tyrus Express ($169)

4th 9 Artisan

Forecast $61 Place Forecast (12-15) $16, (3-12) $349, (3-15) $262 Tierce No winner ($828 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,422 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 7 Savea ($71-$13)

2nd 8 Aqua Bolt ($19)

3rd 2 Brave Tiger ($7)

4th 10 Moon Rock Forecast $98 Place Forecast (7-8) $31, (2-7) $20, (2-8) $14 Tierce $2,056 Trio $271 Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Wadi Rum

RACE 10

1st 5 Mill Queen ($12-$8)

2nd 9 Wisteria Walk ($22)

3rd 8 Kayla's Champ ($70)

4th 3 Shivers Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $8, (5-8) $42, (8-9) $266 Tierce No winner ($564 carried forward) Trio $360 Quartet No winner ($216 carried forward)

RACE 11

1st 3 Waiting For Rain ($133-$16)

2nd 4 Bernie ($8)

3rd 1 Orakal ($7) 4th 2 Meraki Forecast $82 Place Forecast (3-4) $16, (1-3) $29, (1-4) $3 Tierce $1,295 Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($832 carried forward)

RACE 12

1st 8 Hidden Strings ($27-$6)

2nd 2 Quickstep Lady ($12)

3rd 7 Grey Princess ($15)

4th 1 Hello Winter Hello

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-8) $7, (7-8) $17, (2-7) $33 Tierce $1,241 Trio $119

Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on Nov 5)