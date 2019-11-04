Saturday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Lady Lu ($48-$12)
2nd 1 Linda Loves Lace ($5.10)
3rd 5 Forget O' Girls ($33)
4th 2 Blue Duchess
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (5-6) $31, (1-5) $18 Tierce $799
Trio $167 Quartet $2,964
RACE 2
1st 14 Prince Evlanoff ($81-$18)
2nd 6 Corvette Captain ($18)
3rd 7 Crank It Up ($34)
4th 10 Iron Mike
Forecast $235 Place Forecast (6-14) $128, (7-14) $128, (6-7) $93
Tierce No winner ($436 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($948 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($50 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 The Russian Sailor, 22 Great Glory
RACE 3
1st 1 Pinkerton ($6-$5.10)
2nd 3 Doppio Oro ($13)
3rd 5 Al's My Daddy (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Ronaldo
Forecast $7 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $26 Trio $12 Quartet $36
Scratching: 2 Matchless Captain
RACE 4
1st 7 Alameery ($11-$6)
2nd 15 Mohican ($8)
3rd 19 Franklin ($197)
4th 21 Kildonan's Rose
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (7-15) $5, (7-19) $239, (15-19) No winner
Tierce No winner ($546 carried forward)
Trio $680 Quartet No winner ($22 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Endangered, 4 Green Gunston, 22 Desert Bandit
RACE 5
1st 3 Gold Medal ($21-$7)
2nd 4 Lit ($6)
3rd 8 Midnight Badger ($36)
4th 2 Alfred's Legacy
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-8) $25, (4-8) $22 Tierce $344 Trio $73
Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Pannington
RACE 6
1st 15 Trapiche ($21-$9)
2nd 1 Wild Thoughts ($24)
3rd 7 Flagship Fund ($13)
4th 10 Fireworks
Forecast $101 Place Forecast (1-15) $38, (7-15) $22, (1-7) $68 Tierce No winner ($128 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($404 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($338 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Varquera
RACE 7
1st 3 Fleeced ($8-$5.10)
2nd 6 Nanna Anna ($9)
3rd 1 Sanskrift (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 On The Scent
Forecast $5 Tierce $24
Trio $8 Quartet $24
Scratchings: 2 Philomena, 5 Fours A Crowd
RACE 8
1st 12 Hellofaride ($40-$14)
2nd 15 Seven Patriots ($14)
3rd 3 Tyrus Express ($169)
4th 9 Artisan
Forecast $61 Place Forecast (12-15) $16, (3-12) $349, (3-15) $262 Tierce No winner ($828 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,422 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 7 Savea ($71-$13)
2nd 8 Aqua Bolt ($19)
3rd 2 Brave Tiger ($7)
4th 10 Moon Rock Forecast $98 Place Forecast (7-8) $31, (2-7) $20, (2-8) $14 Tierce $2,056 Trio $271 Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Wadi Rum
RACE 10
1st 5 Mill Queen ($12-$8)
2nd 9 Wisteria Walk ($22)
3rd 8 Kayla's Champ ($70)
4th 3 Shivers Forecast $50 Place Forecast (5-9) $8, (5-8) $42, (8-9) $266 Tierce No winner ($564 carried forward) Trio $360 Quartet No winner ($216 carried forward)
RACE 11
1st 3 Waiting For Rain ($133-$16)
2nd 4 Bernie ($8)
3rd 1 Orakal ($7) 4th 2 Meraki Forecast $82 Place Forecast (3-4) $16, (1-3) $29, (1-4) $3 Tierce $1,295 Trio $82
Quartet No winner ($832 carried forward)
RACE 12
1st 8 Hidden Strings ($27-$6)
2nd 2 Quickstep Lady ($12)
3rd 7 Grey Princess ($15)
4th 1 Hello Winter Hello
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (2-8) $7, (7-8) $17, (2-7) $33 Tierce $1,241 Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward to the next South Africa meeting on Nov 5)
