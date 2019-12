Saturday's South Africa results

RACE 1 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 2 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 3 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 4 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 5 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 6 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 7 (Kenilworth)

1st 3 It's Complex ($42-$14)

2nd 4 The Second Wave ($8)

3rd 8 Morse ($10)

4th 6 Track Attack

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3- 4) $8, (3-8) $23, (4-8) $12 Tierce No winner ($408 carried forward) Trio $79 Quartet No winner ($38 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Kalimenta Wood, 5 Congo Compaq

RACE 8 (Kenilworth)

1st 10 Silver Host ($15-$6)

2nd 4 Only Like You ($9)

3rd 7 Black Belt ($26)

4th 6 Tillieangus

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (4-10) $8, (7-10) $22, (4-7) $35 Tierce $459 Trio $511 Quartet No winner ($58 carried forward)

RACE 9 (Vaal)

Abandoned

RACE 10 (Kenilworth)

1st 1 Rille ($22-$6)

2nd 8 Flash Fire ($29)

3rd 9 Power Girl ($24)

4th 3 Fynbos

Forecast $187 Place Forecast (1-8) $60, (1-9) $15, (8-9) $121 Tierce No winner ($1,372 carried forward y to South Africa meeting on Dec 11) Trio $422 Quartet No winner ($176 carried forward)