Saturday's top pick

Big Hearted (above) has proven to be very consistent with three wins and two seconds from just six starts at Kranji. Still in Class 4, he will take a power of beating in Race 3 at Kranji tomorrow.

None in his race tomorrow is as consistent as he is.

Three wins and two seconds from just six starts - that's the impressive record of trainer Michael Clements' rising star, Big Hearted.

Only three years old, the world is his oyster and the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned Australian-bred looks set to enhance his curriculum vitae with another big-hearted performance in Race 3 tomorrow.

A few things stand out when making a case for him.

One, the bay gelding with a powerful finish won his last start on Nov 22 by mesmerising Kranji racegoers with the way he came from way back to smash his rivals over the 1,400m.

At one stage, it looked like he was a goner, having a lot of catching up to do.

But, once champion jockey Vlad Duric pulled his whip, Big Hearted went full throttle. He not only won but also did so by 1¼ lengths.

Two, Big Hearted remains in Class 4 and that puts the Group 3 runner-up in good stead.

Three, handicapped at 58kg, Clements has engaged reigning champion apprentice Simon Kok who has a 2kg claim.

Four, there was no let-up in training during the three-week break. Big Hearted must have had at least six solid gallops to keep him on his toes.