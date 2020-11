RACE 1: Bartimaeus, Mister Dynamo

RACE 2: Hero In The Wind, Black Taipan

RACE 3: Showcase The Gold, Sun Monarch

RACE 4: Yulong Express, Try Mak Mak

RACE 5: Lady Fast

RACE 6: Bushido, Governor Of Punjab, Vittoria Perfetta

RACE 7: Sun Ace, Leading Cellist

RACE 8: Gold City

RACE 9: Asaad, Optimum Star

RACE 10: King Louis

RACE 11: Be Bee, So You Too