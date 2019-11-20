Saul's Special the class horse in Race 7

Saul’s Special (left) is returning to his preferred course and distance tonight.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

5 BUNDLE OF ENERGY is winless but is still racing well. Although he's taken his time to acclimatise to Hong Kong, he has shown that he is capable of winning, given the right circumstances, which he appears to get with champion jockey Zac Purton hopping on.

8 GOLDEN CANNON does his best racing over this course and distance. He's had two runs under his belt this campaign and, from the inside draw, the KW Lui-trained galloper should receive every chance.

2 EVERYONE'S ELITE flashed home from the tailend at Sha Tin over 1,400m last start. Although that style of racing isn't generally favoured at the Valley, he does get a welcome step-up in distance which could see him make his presence felt.

1 KANBEKI MOLLY is stepping back to Class 5. This might be what the Ricky Yiu-trained horse needs to break through.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 GOOD FOR YOU trialled well. Although he was winless last season, his latest trial was impressive and, in an open race, he could make his presence felt.

7 METHANE was declared a non-runner last start after his head was down and he was affected at the start. Still, he managed to rattle home quite well enough to suggest that he could test this bunch with a fair beginning.

3 HARMONY N HOME steps out on debut. He'll break from a good gate and the booking of Purton suggests he has plenty of early toe.

1 CONFUCIUS DAY is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 AMAZING STAR steps back to Class 4 and his latest trial at Sha Tin caught the eye. He's the one to beat under the guidance of Purton.

2 ORIENTAL ELITE is a C&D winner.Withdrawn first-up, his best is more than up to beating this field and the soft draw should ensure he gets his chance to do so.

4 ZERO HEDGE grabbed second on the dirt last start. He can continue his good form here, especially as a two-time C&D winner.

10 THE ABRAXAS can figure with a positive ride.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 ELECTRIC LIGHTNING narrowly missed by 1/2 length last start at 25-1 under Lyle Hewitson. He did more than enough that day to suggest that, with the same run, he could give his connections a deserving win.

3 STARLIT KNIGHT has gone close in each of his last two outings, missing by just over a length both times. Expect Purton to use the gate to lead. With an even tempo set, he can go on with it.

11 SPEEDY WALLY has placed in his last three outings. His consistency holds him in good stead for this and he still remains a winning hope.

2 PLAY WISE has experience on his side. He's next best.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 CASA DE FORCA is the likely leader from the inside draw under apprentice Alfred Chan, who takes a crucial 10lb (4.54kg) off his back. He narrowly missed last start. He's capable of going on with it.

4 CITY LEGEND is racing well, having placed in his last two outings. He's a perennial non-winner, although his recent form has been strong suggesting that he may have just needed to get down to his mark.

3 FLAME LILY broke through for his first win two starts ago on his 17th attempt. He's still in winning form. The only thing against him is the amount of pace in the race, which could see him do a stack of work early from the wide alley.

6 ENJOY LIFE is capable and is not without a place chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 JOYFUL UNION is lightly raced and is a C&D winner. He resumed nicely first-up to grab fourth behind Le Terroir and, if he's come on from that run, he's going to prove difficult to beat.

11 MR PICASSO steps up in grade following his Class 4 C&D win last start. He can figure again with no weight on his back, as long as he can overcome the awkward draw.

12 HARDLY SWEARS seeks the hat-trick of wins. He's drawn low and should be afforded every opportunity. He just needs to handle the step-up to Class 3.

1 PERFECT GLORY steps back to Class 3. He'll get his chance and the booking of Purton signals intent.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 SAUL'S SPECIAL was well beaten last start behind Aethero, who has since scored impressively in the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint last Sunday. This assignment is much easier and he returns to his preferred C&D. He's capable of winning as the top-rated horse. He just needs to overcome the awkward draw.

2 SPEEDY KING doesn't know how to run a bad race. He's looking for back-to-back wins against a similar field. In his favour is that he remains in the same class.

3 YEE CHEONG BABY snatched third place behind Speedy King last start after being sent off as a 1.5 favourite. He can bounce back with two runs under his belt and the retention of the champion Purton on his back.

12 CUE THE MUSIC is an eye-catching talent from South Africa. He's drawn to run a good race. With two runs under his belt already, he could be worth keeping an eye on at a price.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 MR ALDAN ran a blinder last start from the tailend. If he gets a race run to suit, he could take a power of beating with the right run.

3 PICKEN was awfully unlucky last start, having been blocked for a run at crucial stages which clearly cost him the race.

1 RELIABLE TEAM has impressed stepping up to 1,650m. This is his second attempt over this distance and he's expected to relish it further.

10 CINQUANTE CING is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 SHINING ACE is a winner in this grade. If he can offset the awkward draw, he's capable of the win. This is a strong affair but his consistency warrants respect and this race is well within his reach.

1 LONE EAGLE has shown improvements across both of his outings and appears ready to piece it all together.

11 AURORA PEGASUS seeks the hat-trick. He'll need to handle the class rise but, if he can, he's going to be in the finish.

2 SOLOMON'S BAY is a place chance.

Comments courtesy of

The Hong Kong Jockey Club