Saul's Special looks the winner with Purton up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 AURORA PEGASUS can make his presence felt on debut. He's done enough in his trials to suggest a bold showing and the strong booking of Zac Purton indicates ability.

12 GOUTEN OF GARO is winless. He's reached a competitive mark and his last start course and distance placing holds him in good stead.

11 VERY SWEET ORANGE is the likely leader of the race. He steps up to Class 4 which is a concern but he's capable of clinging on for some prize money.

10 DEMONS ROCK is racing well. He'll find himself in the finish under the in-form Vincent Ho.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

7 FLAME LILY has taken a liking to leading and it's only a matter of time before he pulls one off. He's at the right mark and under Umberto Rispoli he'll surely find himself in the thick of it.

10 GODSPEED is racing well. He was an excellent last start winner and from Gate 2 he's drawn to get every favour in his bid to go back-to-back.

2 RAZOR QUEST has struggled of late, however he has shown slight improvement back since returning to Class 4.

3 PEARL CHAMPION has struggled at the rear of the field of late. He's much better ridden on the pace, which is exactly where Joao Moreira could position him from the draw.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

5 PLAY WISE is winless across his 18-start career in Hong Kong. His career-best run earlier this season after stepping up from 1,200m to 1,650m, which he does for this. Zac Purton takes the reins and this race appears suitable.

1 HERO TIME sits on the cusp of returning to Class 3. He's racing well and if he handles the step up to 1,650m, he'll find himself in the finish.

2 NITRO EXPRESS has returned to form. He was run off his feet last start but, if he can settle closer in the run this time, he'll be able to challenge for some prize money.

6 HIGH REV is on the quick back up following a win at Sha Tin on Sunday. He remains a big watch and should be kept safe in all multiples.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 CHEEKY BEE closed strongly for an encouraging fourth last start behind Le Terroir. He might be ready to put it all together and against this field he might be over the odds.

1 LE TERROIR seeks the hat-trick of wins. He was an overwhelming favourite last start and he is expected to be exactly that again, suggesting the value may lie elsewhere.

6 BULLISH BROTHER has been knocking on the door, having placed in his last four outings. He'll be around the mark.

9 JUNZI turned his form around last start. He's not without a hope if he can overcome the wide gate.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 VICTORY MACHINE notched up a hat-trick earlier this season. He's struggled since, however his last-start second was encouraging at Sha Tin. Expect he finds the front under Aldo Domeyer.

4 MOST BEAUTIFUL is racing well. Grant van Niekerk rides fresh off a Sunday treble and if he can overcome the wide draw, he's a huge chance.

12 VALIANT DREAM steps up to Class 3 for the first time. He gets in light and Jack Wong's claim will see him carry a luxury weight. It could be the difference over the final furlong.

5 DIAMOND KING has mixed his form. He's nearing his mark and although he hasn't raced at Happy Valley since early 2017, his on-pace running style should hold him in good stead.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 XIANG BAI QI hasn't been far away of late. He does look to have some talent and this is not a tremendously difficult affair, so he's worth a play.

3 WIN WIN has won two of his last three starts. He relished the step up to 1,650m last start and, if he holds his form from that run, he's a top chance.

10 ACCLAIMED LIGHT put it all together to record his first win of the season last start. He steps up to Class 3 which makes things difficult, but his best is up to being competitive.

4 BIG BANG BONG has drawn well and is always capable in races like these. He's in the mix.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

3 SAUL'S SPECIAL has found a very winnable race. He does his best racing over this course and distance, twice winning with Zac Purton in the plate. He's trialled well and looks a leading chance.

4 SPEEDY KING is consistently underrated. He flies along and his on-pace style will ensure he is thereabouts.

2 MOMENT OF POWER has won two of his last three outings. Chances are he does a lot of work from the wide gate, which may see him struggle.

1 COUNTRY STAR is a five-time winner this season. He's since been off the scene for three months but his latest trial indicates a return to form. This is a tough first-up assignment but his best holds him in high regard.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 TRUE GRIT has taken his racing to a new level, winning his last three consecutive outings. He's turned into a new horse since basing himself at Conghua and another Class 3 win is not out of his reach.

7 LAST KINGDOM has refused to win on a number of occasions but his consistency warrants respect. He'll push forward and make his own luck.

2 MAGNIFICENT is the likely leader. He'll set a fast pace and he's capable of clinging on for some prize money.

9 BEST ALLIANCE is racing well and he's nearing a breakthrough win. This might be tough but he's on an upward trajectory.