Save the best for last

The much-improved Grand Koonta is the best bet at Kranji on Sunday.

Patience is a virtue, so save your bullets for the last events at Kranji tonight and Sunday.

Both my best bets - Super Posh and Grand Koonta - are in the final events tonight and Sunday respectively.

Super Posh, a smart all-the-way debut winner over tonight's Polytrack 1,000m on Oct 14 last year, is knocking on the door again.

His last two outings, which yielded a third and a second over the similar Poly 1,000m trip, strongly indicated that he is due for another success.

The Donna Logan-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred looked extremely fit and raring to go on the training track this week.

The bay gelding is not meeting much in tonight's Class 4 (1) event. If he had drawn a better gate, it would have boosted my confidence level many times.

Grand Koonta is the promising type. He has proven genuine and consistent.

From two runs at Kranji, the one-time UK winner beat all but the useful Ararat Lady first-up on Feb 1 and then made no mistake a month later by beating Sacred Guru over the 1,200m on turf.

The horse is seemingly going from strength to strength. He won a trial in fine fashion last week and, on Wednesday, he did a winning hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 with race-jockey Michael Rodd astride.

Like Super Posh, Grand Koonta is in a winnable Class 4 (1) event over 1,200m on turf on Sunday. But, unlike Super Posh, who is drawn wide, the 59kg just poses a little bother for him.