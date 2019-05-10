Racing

Save the best for last

The much-improved Grand Koonta is the best bet at Kranji on Sunday. TNP FIILE PHOTO

Worth the wait to jump in on Super Posh tonight and Grand Koonta on Sunday

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
May 10, 2019 12:00 am

Patience is a virtue, so save your bullets for the last events at Kranji tonight and Sunday.

Both my best bets - Super Posh and Grand Koonta - are in the final events tonight and Sunday respectively.

Super Posh, a smart all-the-way debut winner over tonight's Polytrack 1,000m on Oct 14 last year, is knocking on the door again.

His last two outings, which yielded a third and a second over the similar Poly 1,000m trip, strongly indicated that he is due for another success.

The Donna Logan-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred looked extremely fit and raring to go on the training track this week.

The bay gelding is not meeting much in tonight's Class 4 (1) event. If he had drawn a better gate, it would have boosted my confidence level many times.

Grand Koonta is the promising type. He has proven genuine and consistent.

From two runs at Kranji, the one-time UK winner beat all but the useful Ararat Lady first-up on Feb 1 and then made no mistake a month later by beating Sacred Guru over the 1,200m on turf.

The horse is seemingly going from strength to strength. He won a trial in fine fashion last week and, on Wednesday, he did a winning hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 with race-jockey Michael Rodd astride.

Like Super Posh, Grand Koonta is in a winnable Class 4 (1) event over 1,200m on turf on Sunday. But, unlike Super Posh, who is drawn wide, the 59kg just poses a little bother for him.

