Save something for Celestial Love

RACE 1 (2,600M)

(10) SOPHIA'S FIRST stayed on well on her first marathon trip and should easily see out today's distance.

(5) ROCKPAPERSCISSORS showed marked improvement last time and should enjoy the trip.

(1) TWIN TURBO and (4) MISTER BLUE SKY have recent form and could pop up at a price.

RACE 2 (2,600M)

(1) CASH TIME was runner-up in his last three starts and finished two lengths in front of (8) SO LONG SPRING last time out. Cash Time can win this.

(5) IDEAL WOLFF enjoyed this distance but might just need a run.

(4) CALL ME MASTER and (2) SWEET AND SPICY jump up in distance and could get into the money. Both are expected to run a bold race.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(6) SENESCENCE has come on well and won full of running in her last two. Her form has been franked and she should complete a hat-trick. The race is on for minor money.

(5) LIVERPOOL LEGEND is best over this trip but stablemate (7) LAST CHEER will want some of the action.

(3) THE BRASS WAY is doing better and could feature.

(4) TWICE THE ACT shouldn't be too far behind. Can be considered when planning those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) GOLDEN SPOON improved sporting blinkers and could go on while (7) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS is looking to double up. Both runners are coming off maiden wins.

(2) PERFECT ANGEL is looking to redeem herself and will be challenging.

(11) BRAVO ONE disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(14) ZABARJAD found support last time but appears a difficult customer.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) SULTANAH is back after a rest over her best distance and could resume winning ways.

(9) ME TIME was runner-up in her last two and could go one better.

(11) IN LIMBO won on the third time of asking and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(1) VIRGINIA is having her peak run after a long break and could carry her hefty 61.5kg to victory.

(10) PIN UP found problems last time and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) UN DEUX TROIS can improve more but has a wide draw to overcome. Still, a win isn't too far fetched.

(4) AFLAME comes off a maiden win and could go in again in this class.

(6) SOUL OF WIT and (7) ANATURA could get into the money.

(3) LOUVAIN has a chance but is risky at the start and it could be costly.

(5) KAPAMA could win a race of this nature. Watch for betting.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) CELESTIAL LOVE has yet to finish further back than second. She has form and could be the way to go.

(5) THUMBS UP and (7) RUN APRIL RUN are no slouches and will match strides.

(3) ANNE BOLEYN comes off a rest and is another that will make her presence felt.

(9) PATON'S TEARS needed her last run and with (2) POOL PARTY could pop up at a price. Must be considered for those novelty bets.