Save something for Sound of Summer

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) LET'S TWIST AGAIN is entitled to improve on a bright debut where he ran out of steam in the closing stages. A well-bred son of Silvano, he races for a stable in good form. He can win this.

(4) FLINDERS RANGE was unlucky in losing his penultimate and turned in a fair effort in what looked a strong race last time. He should make a race of it.

(2) ADMIRAL DOOLEY is a fair bit better than his last race suggests. He needs to settle and then produce a finish.

(8) MIKE THE PILOT made good improvement over further last week. He should be super fit.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) LOOK YOURSELF and (2) MCKENNA SKYE could fight it out. The former was a brave fourth in a fair field where things went wrong for her. She can step up on that.

The latter could come on in leaps and bounds. She did well to beat her elders in just her second start.

(7) HIGH FLYBY, (4) COUNTRY FLAME and stable mate (6) GILDA GRAY have useful form and should make a race of it.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) RIVERSTOWN has race fitness on his side and should put in a bold bid.

(3) LEOPOLD, although racing after quite a layoff, has some high class form in the bank and is not one to be taken lightly.

(2) FULL VELOCITY is in top form having run either first or second in all her starts.

(5) BOWIE is also speedy and is guaranteed to stretch them out.

(4) CAPTAIN MORISCO showed improved pace last time, winning a good race and can make further progress.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(10) WARSHIP was beaten as favourite in her last two. She looks to have met one headed for the top last time and was a bit unlucky in that first run over the longer trip. Looks set to make amends.

(7) METEORIC also did everything but win her last race and is a big threat.

(1) FROSTED ICE and (2) LIL WAHOO will need to put in their best performances to get into the fray as there are well-bred first-timers in the hunt for prizes. However, both look like candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(8) MAGIC DANCER showed promise on debut against winners and must improve. He will get better with racing but meets a decent field.

(9) EASTERN BELLE has shown a bit of class having raced well in feature races. She could score her overdue maiden win.

(5) CONNECTION turned in a fair effort on debut two months back. He could be dangerous this time.

(6) EAGLE STRIKE had excuses when showing potential on his debut last week.

(1) LAZY GUY and (2) GLOBAL PLAYER are older runners with some useful runs in the bank and need to be considered.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) ALESIAN CHIEF found one better in his first run out the maidens in handicap company. That field looked a bit better than this one and he should have every chance of winning for the second time.

(2) MARENGO had valid excuses last time and would be deserving after a string of consistent performances. He has dropped a couple of merit rating points which should help.

(6) MIDNIGHT CALLER has the zip to sprint along. He tries the shorter distance and a set of blinkers.

(5) JET CAT and (4) SUCCESSFUL SECRET should be right there.

(8) IRON MIKE can upset. Watch the betting.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) SOUND OF SUMMER is a promising three-year-old who has been brought along steadily and has been impressing with each start. The last time he raced in a handicap, he beat a lower division field but his last win suggests he is getting better the more he races.

(6) KINGSLEY'S HEART is a lot better than his recent form suggests. He has the class to pull this off.

(3) ORPHEUS could dictate the pace and finish with a bit in hand if in the mood. One for the short list.

(4) PROMISEOFAMASTER needed his last run badly.

(1) GOLDEN PHEASANT could be dangerous if ready.