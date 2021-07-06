Savvy off to the Singapore Derby

Savvy Command fending off Tangible (No. 8) for his fifth success in 10 starts at Kranji on Saturday.

Trainer Mark Walker's decision to let Savvy Command bypass Saturday's $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m paid off handsomely.

Although it was his first attempt over 1,600m, Savvy Command passed the test when he staved off last-start winner Tangible by a short head to win in 1min 35.85sec.

He was ridden by four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, who finished second on the Michael Clements-trained Big Hearted in the Stewards' Cup.

It was Savvy Command's fifth victory from 10 starts. He has been earmarked for the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 25.

"I think we'll have a go at the Derby," said Walker, a three-time Singapore champion.

"Today, I picked the Class 3 race on the same day and not the Stewards' Cup as I believe he's still learning.

"I also knew Vlad couldn't ride Savvy Command in the Stewards' Cup as he is on Big Hearted, but he could ride him in the Class 3 race.

"I really wanted to get Vlad's opinion about his chances in the Derby. He gave him a good ride, he was positive and managed to get him back.

"He didn't win by much, but you turn four only once, and we'll run him even if I will have to find another jockey as he'll ride Big Hearted .

"Having watched the Stewards' Cup and I saw the winner and the second horse, they'll be awfully hard to beat, but he deserves his chance.

"He would need to get a good barrier so he can get some cover as he can go keen. When he is in the open, he pulls.

"In saying this, it would seem the Derby won't have that big a field and may not have a lot of depth. So I think he has a chance."