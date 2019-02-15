Say 'aye' to Captain Aldo in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ALLMYLOVING and (13) SEEMYVISION finished almost the same distance from the winner in their respective debut runs but the former carried 2.5kg less. The amount of improvement could determine their performances.

Many are sure to improve and there appears to be some promising first-timers - watch the money.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) VONTREO wasn't disgraced in the Guineas when fifth behind National Park.

He gives 2.5kg to filly (5) GREENER PASTURES, who has never been out the money.

(1) BIG VOICE JACK is running well and finished runner-up in his last two outings.

(2) CONDOR GULCH has ability but may need the run and should prefer further.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

Virtually all first-timers. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(10) ATREVETE ran on strongly on debut when close-up in fourth place and will know more about it.

(14) VARQUERA did well in third on debut when reasonably fancied and will come on.

(1) HARTLEYFIVE (couplepled with newcomer (11) JER) disappointed last start but, if not troubled by breathing problem, could get into the shake-up.

More could earn. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) INERTIA has placed in all three runs since the blinkers were fitted.

(13) SALT stands out on exposed form, after a good second following a long rest.

(9) KURSK, an Australian import, represents the powerful Ridgemont Highlands and Marcus combination.

Any support for the debutante should be respected.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(4) ORAVAR has ability but needs to settle. On their meeting in December, (7) OLD MAN TYME could have his measure but is drawn on the inside fence.

(12) CERTIFIABLE, who should finish together with (6) BASILIUS.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) LOUISA MAY looks due to win but is drawn wide.

(2) BLUSH SCARLET also has solid form.

(14) ROUND THE HORN made eye-catching progress on debut but is also drawn wide.

That could open the door for improving (3) PETITE BIJOU. She stayed on well trying this trip and is the only form runner with an inside stall gate.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) CAPTAIN ALDO loves this course and distance and should contest the finish. He loves being up with the pace.

(3) TILBURY FORT has come well and runs fresh. He will be catching late.

(4) CAPTAIN AND MASTER sports blinkers now and could go all the way.

(5) INFAMOUS FOX tries blinkers for the first time and shouldn't be ignored.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) SAINT WEST looked a winner on Sun Met Day, only to be outrun late. He should make amends in this field.

(13) DESTRUCTION BOY could be the main threat after big improvement second start.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(3) REGAL GRADUATION beat (6) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA by 1.8 lengths last time out but looked to have plenty in hand. She should confirm.

(5) PERFECT TIGRESS wasn't disgraced in the Guineas last time out and should get into the shake-up.

(1) STRAWBERRY PAVLOVA is never far back and should again be thereabouts.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(4) APOLLO ACE is best over this trip and can pop up at decent odds in an open contest.

(9) JEPHTHAH and (5) SKIDOO should be close by in a tightly handicapped contest.

(3) RED RASCAL is another with winning chances if this isn't too sharp.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(3) RIVARINE found problems in his last run and should turn it around with (1) REBEL'S CHAMP on 2kg better terms for 1.9 lengths difference.

(2) EXQUISITE TOUCH should be at peak fitness and 2.5kg better can see her reverse it with Rebel's Champ.

(6) PRINCE OF KAHAL has improved since being gelded.

(4) RED CHESTNUT ROAD must be respected.

RACE 13 ( 1,400M)

(1) STRAWBERRY WINE has displayed touches of class and could be too good aftera rest.

(5) INDIAN SONG is a consistent placer, as is (3) ROCK ON WOOD.

(4) WALLIS SIMPSON looks better than her post-maiden effort.

(9) FAYE and (10) ANDALUSIAN have upset potential.

RACE 14 (2,000M)

(3) PROTEA PARADISE looks to have plenty of scope for improvement.

(5) INDY ICE is a recent decent winner.

(2) SAINTS ALIVE disappointed in her last two runs but is bred for the extra trip.

(4) BANK ROBBER could be anything on his facile maiden win.