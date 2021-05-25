Say hello to Bye Bye Bombshell

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Of the raced runners, (3) GREEK MYTH and (4) HENDO SHUFFLE appeal the most. Greek Myth boasts the stronger form. With the benefit of experience, the colt should make a winning bid. Jockey arrangements, however, suggest stablemate and newcomer (7) MARGIN CALL is preferred, so watch the betting.

Trainer comments regarding fellow first-timers (1) DA CAPO and (2) FINAL MOVE are also encouraging, so market support for either must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

Race dominated by the Justin Snaith stable.

(1) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL confirmed the promise of her debut success with a staying-on second over a shorter distance last time. On that evidence, the filly should improve for this step-up in distance. The one to beat.

Last-start winners and stable companions (2) MARIA QUEROL and (3) WARM WELCOME impressed when stepping up to 1,400m. With further improvement expected, they should complete a stable forecast or tierce.

(5) PHEDRA, who is 3kg better off with Bye Bye Bombshell and Maria Querol, is a threat.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(1) BACK TO YOU improved to open his account at this track over a slightly shorter trip last time. With further progress, the colt should be there again.

(3) POMP AND POWER made the expected improvement when stepping up in trip to win at his second attempt. There should be more to come from him. A leading contender.

(2) CAPTAIN'S KNOT was friendless in the market when making a winning debut. He could confirm again.

(5) SKY GOD and (6) WAITING FOR SUMMER are held by those rivals but are better off at the weights, so must respect.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) GLITTER IN THE AIR had solid form over this trip before a break. She made a good comeback over an inadequate trip last time, so will be hard to beat.

(2) RESPECTABLE MISS has also threatened to shed her maiden tag in her recent starts. She could pose the biggest threat if allowed to dictate.

(5) JETRIX has improved since relocating to her current stable and could get in on the action.

(4) PORT ADELAIDE and (3) ROSIE ROAN could fill the minor placings.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

The well-bred (9) ROYAL GROVE is likely to improve going over some ground.

(10) WINTER ROYALE, who was a close-up third on debut, is likely to be wiser to the task.

(1) BEL PUNTO was disappointing last time from a wide draw. He is capable of better.

(4) SMILEATTHESUNSET stayed on to finish ahead of Bel Punto at his first try over this distance and could confirm.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The progressive (4) ADIOS AMIGOS took his feature-race chances over 1,600m but will relish a return to this 1,400m distance with a handy weight.

(5) THE SECOND WAVE is consistent at this level and capable over this trip.

Course-and-distance winner (3) HYDE PARK has shown signs of a return to form and should have a say with conditions likely to suit.

(1) CAPTAIN FLINDERS (back from break) and (2) SPECTRA FORCE are proven front-runners likely to ensure an honest tempo. Both are distance-suited.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) ONE WAY TRAFFIC has come into his own since being gelded. He was a fast second over a shorter trip last time. On that evidence, he should make further improvement.

Improving last-start winner (6) VAN GOGH is closely matched with One Way Traffic on these terms.

The well-bred (3) CAPTAINS WORLD fits a similar profile and will enjoy reverting to this distance.

(8) COUP DE MAIN, (5) BIG THINKER and (9) SECRET GLIDER can run a place.