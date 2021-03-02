Say When has plenty to offer

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) RAISETHEREDLANTERN ran second in all three starts. Deserves a win.

(4) ACE OF SPADES should get into the reckoning, with stablemate (2) LOVE LIES forming a strong back-up.

(3) JUST AS RICH could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(9) MAGIC CHOICE improved heaps with blinkers and should hold (1) COUNTRY MILE, who should also have improved.

(2) DALGETY BAY should be cherry-ripe.

(5) SKY KINGDOM has blinkers back on and should do better.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(2) BALLET SHOES has not been out the money and should keep that record intact.

(1) JET START runs for Philasande Mxoli. Could make it three from three.

Stable companion (6) DESTINYS GAME is holding form.

(3) SHIVERS is another running well and should make her presence felt.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS should relish the extra distance. The one to beat.

(10) JUST JUDY will be suited to this distance.

(8) DANCEABOUTTHESUN was well beaten by the impressive Say When on debut. She, too, will love the longer trip.

(5) RIVETING is in form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) MCEBISI finished ahead of (1) RICCARDO last time, but Riccardo went wide around the turn and could turn it around.

(3) ESKIMO PIE was held Riccardo on their meeting in January.

(5) FAST DRAW has been running below form could get back on track with blinkers.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) WAQAAS is the most honest in the race.

(2) ENRIQUE, (1) RIVER JORDAN, (3) ANCIENT ROME (now gelded) and (4) FSQUADRON could easily win if they find best form.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(2) WAY OF THE WORLD has the best credentials and what beats her should win.

(7) LITTLE RAIN comes off a rest after chalking up a deserving second victory and is receiving 5.5kg from Way Of The World.

(1) KAYLA'S CHAMP, (4) ULULATE, (6) FLAMING DUCHESS and (8) NOW YOU SEE ME are others to consider.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(5) SAY WHEN impressed when opening her account over this distance and looks to have a lot more to offer.

(1) CAPITIANA is trying a longer trip which may suit.

Stablemate (10) FANTASY FLOWER could place.

(2) ME TIME is running better since sporting blinkers.