Scent Of Evening can smell success in the last race

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(16) TWICE THE SURGE found support at long odds on debut and ran on smartly. He will come on and should confirm with (12) GOLD ROCK who wasn't far behind.

(1) JACKPOT JEWEL has been running close-up and could keep (9) OPENING GAMBIT at bay on form.

(4) LATEST CRAZE, (7) CURIOUS and (5) SEMPER FI are running well and have serious money claims.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) PEACEONTHEROCKS is ready to strike.

(16) THEATRE OF DREAMS was backed in her second start. She should be thereabouts. Both the above have inside draws.

(15) MACULATE should find this trip to her liking.

(14) ELLA BEAN finished strongly in her second start and is looking for more improvement.

(4) VARNICA choked up last time out and could feature.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) COTOPAXI needed her last run, where she stayed on nicely to take third place. She could win this.

(6) EMERALD CREST is improving with racing and should be in the fight for honours.

(15) LORALEI never recovered from a bump on debut and will come on.

(4) GET SET, (5) BELLE VIEW and (16) OLYMPIC DESTINY could place. Must be considered for those novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) HERTOG and (2) ROOI TOM raced before this and either could win this. Watch them.

(3) STORMY WINTER is highly thought of and, if settles, could go in.

(7) DUAL AT DAWN has scope and could take revenge over (6) STONE JUDGEMENT. He is coupled with only filly (9) TRAPICHE, who is no slouch.

(4) YOUR PACE OR MINE and (10) AUGUST RAIN can improve some more and it could pay to watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(3) ODEN has proved his class but was not striding out last time out. If problem-free, he could resume winning ways.

(9) SULLENBERGER beat (5) ILLUSION by 1.75 lengths last time out but it could go either way on a 2kg difference in this rematch.

(1) BATTLE CREEK is as honest as the come and is coupled with (8) MOON WARRIOR, who has a shout.

(6) PRINCE OF VENICE has won all three starts at KZN.

Others could feature. Watch the betting.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) RETURN FLIGHT races best up front but will have to fight (3) SEVILLE ORANGE for that privilege. Either could keep going but a fast pace will suit (4) FLICHITY BY FARR, who can accelerate smartly in the closing stages.

The one they all have to beat is (2) JET START, who has been kept on the boil and is out for a hat-trick.

(5) PRETTY BORDER will appreciate the drop in distance.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(13) OUR MAN IN HAVANA sported blinkers for the first time when easily beating (12) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN when opening his account. The latter won two subsequently and franked the form.

(1) AT HAND and (6) ROCKY PATH are not out of it and could earn cheques.

(15) TOP RANK is running well and could feature in the finish with improvement.

(9) THERAVADA needed his last run. Watch for improvement.

(3) WAR LEGEND and (8) AFRICAN ADVENTURE have wide draws to overcome.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) SCENT OF EVENING found true form and could go in again.

(5) FLYING HIGH needed her last outing and should be thereabouts.

(9) GALLIC PRINCESS finds problems but should give a good account of herself.

(13) ANNE BOLEYN is improving with racing. Warrants respect.

(6) RIO'S WINTER should be cherry-ripe and could get into the action.

(2) TOO PHAT TO FLY did well in her first Gauteng run.