Scented Garden will be popular again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) FOREST OF GREEN is in good form. Looks the one to beat.

(4) DERI is holding form. Is clearly not out of it, but is probably more likely to place than win.

(5) IN THE FLESH put in his best race last time. Could earn some more money.

(10) ISN'T IT BLISS has to be considered.

(1) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR is course-and-distance suited.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(7) FORD WINTIE has a winning chance.

(1) SHADES OF BLU is battling to win, but has some fair recent form. Can win in this weak field.

(2) GEOFFREY PALACE is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest. Must be considered.

(4) IMPERIOUS DUKE makes his local debut and can improve.

(8) JUST SONIC would prefer the turf, but could be the surprise package.

(9) GLOBAL CANYON is improving.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) MARY MOON beat (2) COLORADO SPRINGS when they met in September over this course and distance. There may not be much between them again but Colorado Springs appears to have made a greater improvement, so gets the vote.

(4) MAYFERN could improve.

(7) OASIS QUEEN has been consistent lately. Could get involved at the finish again.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) SEEKING WISDOM has some fair form. Can contest the finish again.

(2) ONESIE is better over a longer distance, but can be a danger.

(4) AMERICAN PRINCESS and (5) CALANDRA, who are stablemates, should fight out the finish again. American Prince is preferred, after her solid last-start win.

(6) STILL TAPPIN has been a disappointment of late, but is quite capable of earning some money in this small field.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MIO GRANDE was a bit disappointing last time, but has a winning chance.

(2) NORFOLK PINE has been doing well on this surface. Should contest the finish.

(3) WINTER TANGO is better than his last run would suggest, as he was caught in traffic.

(4) LET'S BLAZE, (5) SAO PAULO and (6) MASTERFUL can be considered.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) FALLING FOR YOU tired only late last time. Could be fitter and go close to winning.

(2) JACKPOT JEWEL and (5) MARY LEE have winning chances. The stablemates are course-and-distance suited.

(4) FIND ME UNAFRAID returns from a break. Must be considered if fit.

(6) UNTAMED TIGER and (7) BEYOND TEMTATION are also in with a chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) GIMME ANNIE and (3) UPPER TEN are coming off maiden wins and are clearly improving.

(5) RYANAIR won well last time out. Must be considered.

(6) BRIDESMAID BLUES and (7) SILVER FOUNTAIN are coming off good runs and should run well.

(1) LINDA LOVES LACE is battling to regain winning form but could sneak into a minor place. (4) ALASKAN FATE is battling to regain his best form, but is not out of it.

(8) NEVERLETUGO can upset.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) SCENTED GARDEN has been beaten only once in four starts. She quickened nicely to win her latest outing. It will not surprise to see her win again.

(6) TRAVEL IN STYLE and (8) JOYFUL NOISE are in good heart. They also have winning chances.

(2) TWIN FALLS has been at her very best. Must consider.

(4) FEE FI FOE FUM returns from a break but must be considered.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has his fair share of runners in this. With stable jockey Greg Cheyne on (1) PROCLAIMER, that might be the best guide in an open contest.

(2) BLACK GARDENIA and (4) ELUSIVE DIVA are not out of it.

(3) BUSHY PARK is well drawn. Will do better than she did last time.

(6) BENEFICIARY and (9) INTREPID TRAVELLER are capable of upsetting.