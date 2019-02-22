Schippers set for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SPIRIT FESTIVAL is overdue.

(2) RIVER RHONE shows early speed so may enjoy this shorter trip.

(3) SUPER LADY improved last time out and could play a role with improvement.

(4) PHILOMENA has earning potential, too.

Watch newcomer (6) KINDRED COUNTESS.

RACE 2 ( 1600M)

(4) COMET CRYSTAL will relish the extra 200m and could grab them late.

(2) OH SO GOLD sports blinkers for the first time which could make a difference.

(1) UFO improved heaps with the blinkers on and shouldn't be far off.

(3) SEVENTH LIGHT tries a little further and cannot be left out.

(7) OUR BISCUIT just needed her last run and could make them run.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) VANDAH'S SPIRIT makes most appeal as the only winner in the race, but she must concede weight as a result.

(7) SWEET KARMA was second on debut and, with natural improvement, should be competitive.

(4) SCOTTISH ALLY is the full sister to classy stablemate Dutch Philip, so must be monitored in the betting.

Watch newcomer (2) DON'T BE BLUE!

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) LIBERADO returns to the mile and is having his peak run.

(6) SHANGHAI TANG finished two lengths in front of (2) BARON RODNEY last time out. However, both are improving with racing and could go in.

(1) THE MAKWAKKERS has been running close-up and should be thereabouts again.

(4) EUREKA EFFECT and (9) VETRI VEL could make up the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) MIDWINTER makes most appeal of the raced runners, having finished ahead of both (3) HALLELUJAH and (2) GREY FERRARI in an earlier meeting. The latter could improve over this distance to get closer, but a bigger threat could come from (1) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH and (8) VIVA RIO who are both expected to run well.

Watch the betting on newcomers (4) ICLOUD and (5) IMMEASURABLE.

RACE 6 ( 2,600M)

(2) PARISIENNE CHIC finished nearly two lengths in front of (3) BONDIBLU last start but, if there is a fast pace up front, their positions could be reversed.

(4) EMERALD BAY could set a good pace as she does better when striding freely in front.

(5) CRANBERRY CRUSH could double-up over this course and distance.

(6) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL should reverse it with (9) EMILY HOBHOUSE time on 5kg better terms.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) HEMERO knows not how to run a bad race, so is likely to play a role in the outcome again.

(8) PERFECTPROPORTIONS and stablemate (6) PEARL JAM may enjoy reverting to this trip and could be competitive.

(7) OMEGA FORCE is capable and can also make her presence felt.

(4) TWIN FALLS and (5) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR could surprise trying this trip.

RACE 8 ( ,2000M)

(5) RAILTRIP is not surprisingly rated to win this, if over a bout of coughing.

(1) AURELIA COTTA, who should battle to concede 3.5kg, is the only serious threat.

(3) MISS SABINA won on the second time of asking and has scope for improvement.

(6) OUT OF SIGHT and (7) SANTA VITTORIA are looking for minor money.

RACE 9 (3,200M)

(3) BALLAD OF THE SEA, a capable front-runner, may be allowed to dictate terms, so must be respected.

(4) CEDAR MAN, an improving stayer, runs well handy and is weighted reverse recent form with topweight (1) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM, who faces a tougher task with 61kg.

(2) PACIFIC CHESTNUT and (5) JAILHOUSE ROCK are capable, too, and could make their presence felt.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(1) MIGHTY ROCK is having his third run after a rest and a gelding operation and should make a bold bid.

(2) HUMOUR ME never travelled last time out and must be given another chance.

(8) BLAME GAME is improving nicely and the longer distance should suit.

(4) THE BEE EFF GEE has been given a perfect prep for this, so respect.

(3) WILLIAM HENLEY can improve.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(3) BRAVE MOVE is well in on official ratings and drops in class after contesting a Grade 1, but she faces a tough task against male opposition led by (6) MAN ABOUT TOWN, who should be competitive on these terms.

(9) SILVA'S BULLET may prove better than rated so could represent the value in an open contest.

(2) PLATINUM PRINCE and (8) EARTH HOUR have claims.

(5) OUR MATE ART and (10) GYRE could feature.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(4) ARLINGTONS REVENGE never produced last time out but, if ridden with restraint, could resume winning ways.

(6) KINGS CUP is holding form and could make up the one length on (3) ZEAL AND ZEST (1kg worse). However, the latter loves this distance and cannot be ruled out.

(2) SEVENTH OF JUNE enjoys this track and could go in.

(1) YAMOTO comes off a rest but has a hefty 62kg to shoulder over further.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) LOVE TO BOOGIE was not disgraced from the widest gate in a Grade 1 last time out. She has another wide draw to contend with but will make her presence felt at this level.

(3) ROSE IN BLOOM is weighted to run well and could feature prominently.

(4) MISS KATALIN and stable companion (5) PLATINUM CLASS are capable and can get a look-in.

(7) DYNAMIC DIANA and (10) SUGAR GIRL can earn, too.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(3) SCHIPPERS loves this course and distance and could make it a hat-trick.

(1) GREEN PLAINS is honest and also won her only start at this track. She won't go down without a fight.

(5) DESERT RHYTHM has the experience and could come at them.

(8) ROCK A ROLL DANCER, who is lightly raced, has ability and knows how to win fresh.

(2) FOLK DANCE comes off a rest but is capable.

(6) PENNY ROYAL can improve.