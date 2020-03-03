Schofield stars with Sha Tin treble

Jockey Chad Schofield capping a great day at Sha Tin on Circuit Three (No. 2)

Jockey Chad Schofield was in fiery form at Sha Tin on Sunday and deserved all the praise for claiming his treble with some masterful rides.

The cherry on the cake was the win on Circuit Three in section two of the Class 3 Lai King Handicap over the 1,400m.

The rider had the Savabeel gelding in midfield on the fence upon turning for home but, in the home straight, was forced to watch as gaps opened and closed.

To his credit, he remained cool and patient and was rewarded when a split between Snap Fit and Hardly Swears presented at the 250m point.

"I was always confident of getting a run somewhere. I had a few options, so I took one eventually and then he was able to show his customary finish," said Schofield.

"It was a good win. He really managed to hit the line strongly."

The Hong Kong International Sale graduate notched up a hat-trick of wins with that score and now sits on four wins from his last five starts.

Schofield led all the way on Eternal Harvest in the Class 4 Shek Lei Handicap over 1,200m, the first of a double for trainer Ricky Yiu after Allied Agility grabbed the Class 3 Kwai Fong Handicap.

The 26-year-old's three-timer began with Amazing Chocolate's comfortable triumph in the Shek Wai Kok Handicap. The Sepoy gelding broke evenly to settle in midfield before burrowing between runners to hit the front at the 350m mark, eventually cruising to an easy 43/4-length score.

"The blinkers went on, we rode him for speed and those two combined switched him right on - he was way too good," said Schofield.

The Australian-bred five-year-old had his second start for trainer Tony Millard who missed the win as he was away in Melbourne, Australia, for the 2020 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale.

"I rode him once or twice previously but I hadn't ridden him since he'd been at his new stable," said Schofield.

"Tony has got an amazing record with stable transfers and it's great to get another win for him."

Schofield has had three wins this term for the South African handler.

Millard's record with stable transfers is headlined by the great Ambitious Dragon who, before racing for the handler, was a maiden before securing the 2011 BMW Hong Kong Derby under his care.