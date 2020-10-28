Sea Master stands out

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(7) RIVER DOON, (8) MAMA PYJAMA and (9) EAST COAST STAR are improving nicely. They are ready to win for the first time.

There is little to choose among them and the betting may show which runner is more favoured.

River Doon was green but eye-catching on debut.

Mama Pyjama takes a while to get going and is the only one to have gone the longer trip.

East Coast Star has blinkers fitted, which may make her the hardest to peg back.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(3) FLYING THUNDER took a few runs to get ready. She showed true potential when tried over a longer trip. She knows what it is about now and can win.

(10) COOL APACHE, who made a big improvement last time, could also challenge for honours, if she takes to the Poly.

(7) THEATRICAL MOMENT finished runner-up in her last two starts. She just needs to find that little bit more to win.

(12) CORSAGE could enjoy the Poly. Watch for betting.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(3) MRS HOTLINE has won her last two starts on the Poly, having needed her penultimate on the turf. She could improve further.

(8) SILVA MAGIC looked dangerous last time and could turn the tables on a few. She is meeting them on better weight terms. She does need to get going sooner though.

(5) SEA VENTURE and (7) IRISH WONDER GIRL are serious contenders. But Sea Venture appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements.

(10) RED AL could be the value bet.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SEA MASTER finished second after switching from the Poly to the turf. He is back on the Poly and can continue his winning ways.

(8) RED SHIFT is another to watch, despite the wide draw. He improved in his second run after a very long rest. He has the advantage of a 4kg claim.

(4) MAITLAND MAGIC was an easy winner on local debut. He goes further but has scope.

(3) DUTCH ALLEY and (5) COLOUR MY FATE need to be respected.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) DANDOLO is best-weighted and can remain unbeaten on this surface, if he overcomes his gate. He had a terrible draw last start, but his task does not look unsurmountable. Can win.

(3) SIR POM is also very capable. He has done very well in sprints, even though bred for further. Gelded, he could show even more.

(1) DEEP THOUGHT was quick in winning on the turf last time, but she has a bigger task against this lot.

(5) TROMSO is worth keeping an eye on back on the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) HARD TO PLAY returned to his best form with blinkers back on last time. He is not meeting as strong a field. He loves the Poly and has a plum draw.

(9) AD ALTISIMA is a dangerous customer over this track and trip. But he has drawn wide again and will need to time his run right.

(8) GOOD RHYTHM is unbeaten in two races over this course and distance. His 4kg apprentice claim is a bonus.

(1) QUINTAY is the dark horse from Gate 1. He can improve on his previous runs on this surface.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) TAMBORA comes into the race with fair form. His only win was over this distance, so he is the one to watch from Gate 3.

(5) THE GHAN was an easy winner on turf, leading all the way. If he can match that performance and improve on his earlier Poly runs, he is one to note.

(6) HIGHER PURPOSE, a youngster who slammed his field last start, could also make a decent handicap debut.

(11) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER is a tough sort to hold off but has a wide draw.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) BIG SKY COUNTRY won her second start in good style. She has obviously matured. She should enjoy this longer trip.

(4) HARPER'S DREAM is another three-year-old that looks to be on the up. She came from far back to win her maiden in a fast time.

(7) PASSIVITY could take advantage of these inexperienced youngsters. She was on a roll before needing her last run after a rest.

(6) MY LADY and (5) WINTERTIME have nice draws. Can be included in the novelty bets.