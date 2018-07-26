Secret Captain is ready

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) BIG BLUE MARBLE found plenty of support on debut but was beaten by his lack of experience. He should have benefitted from that and make amends.

(1) BELTON ROAD found problems at his second start and was gelded thereafter. Watch him for a forward show.

(3) FLATTLEY also races as a gelding for the first time after a rest and could make huge improvement.

(6) KELLOHOLM LAD is running well and could get into the mix.

(9) SEA DANCE can improve and should be thrown into those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) VIDA ES BELLA eased in the betting on debut but was narrowly beaten and will know more about it now. This looks like a suitable race.

(5) PARENTAL CONTROL has been knocking on the door and should be thereabouts again.

(2) ELBI did well on debut and should come on. Watch the first-timers especially stable companions (6) PINK and (8)SEVILLE ORANGE. All three deserve plenty of thought when you are planning a hit on those exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) BULLSADE and (2) HURRICANE LASS cannot be separated on form. Both look equally talented. However, going on their meeting in April, the latter gets the nod.

(8) ROYAL FUTURE and (9) SAMOA were on top of each other after being slow off the mark on debut. They will again be tussling again and either could win depending on improvement gained.

(3) TIDAL TUSSLE and (6) GOLDEN CLOUD could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) PETITE AIME is running close up and could get her just reward in what looks like a tricky race. However (9) KAPAMA wasn't far behind on her recently and has more scope for improvement.

(11) RUBY DANCER and (10) MY ELUSIVE are two-year-olds who are improving with racing and must be considered.

(7) HOT CHOCOLATE is on the up and could feature.

(8) MAIN WAY could do better after a flat second run.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) POORMANSLADY is holding form but so is (9) PICCADILLY SQUARE who could turn it around on the weights.

(2) SHELLY and (3) SEPTEMBER BLOOM should finish close together on latest form and either could win.

(4) WRITTEN is better than her last effort.

(5) LILY STARLETTE, (6) TORTOLA, (8) IL MONDO, (11) ALDEBARAN and (12) SERENDIPITY could pull it off.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SECRET CAPTAIN has proven costly to follow but shouldn't be far off again.

(6) BIG PARADE, from the same yard, has ability. He races as a gelding for the first time and could flash up fresh.

(2) JUBILEE LINE, (7) HIDDEN AGENDA and (11) NORDIC REBEL have won their only attempt over this course and distance.

(4) MAMBO SYMPHONY, (9) TOKYO DRIFT, (10) DANZA and (13) TRIP TO PARADISE are all in with winning chances.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(11) WOTTAHOTTIE and (12) IN THE GAME renew rivalry but meet now over 200m further. It could go either way depending on the pace.

(13) PACHUCO should be running on nicely and could grab them late.

(8) STREETWEAR has a chance if in the right mood.

(1) JUDD'S ROCKET could win fresh. Others are looking to get into the frame.