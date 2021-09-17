Secret Depths stands out in handicap affair

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ALLOWAY GROVE is holding her form. As she has run well over this course and distance, she may be the right one.

(2) JUST SO EASY has been a disappointment in that she has yet to win a race. Her last run was poor but she is clearly capable of doing better.

Stable companion (12) JUNGLE PROMISE has improved with blinkers and can contest the finish again.

(11) OVERJOYED showed good improvement in her last start and must also be considered .

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) JACKBEQUICK is returning from a lengthy break. If fit, he could well be the right one.

Stable companion (5) VV POWER has been a huge disappointment in his last two starts, but is returning to the minimum trip which should suit nicely.

The last run of (3) QUE ES VAR should be completely ignored, as he choked up. He could bounce back and win a weak race like this.

(4) BORN A STAR may have needed his comeback run. He should be fitter and is clearly not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) FLYING PEKAN may have needed the local debut and can show vast improvement.

(2) RAISE THE STANDARD was only modest in Kwa-Zulu Natal and trainer Gavin Smith has already reached for blinkers. He must have a winning chance.

Stable companion (7) GLOBAL TIGER showed good improvement last time. With further improvement, he also has a top chance.

(6) PURE QUALITY is unreliable but can earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) VISION ON ICE made a good local debut. She will strip fitter and, although she has a terrible draw, she is clearly the one to beat.

(3) RAROTONGA ran her best race last time. With further progress, she must be considered.

(4) WILD EARTH has been a disappointment but could pop up in the placing.

(14) ASHWAAQ is making her local debut and it will not be surprise if it turns out to be a winning one.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) ROCK THE KAZVAR has been in good form and could fight out the finish again.

(5) RAZOR RED is showing promise and could strip fitter this time. Another big run should be on the cards.

(1) CRUZADOR showed good early juvenile form. That has come at the cost of a high merit rating and he will need to prove himself again.

(3) KINGSTON ROCK disappointed last time but is clearly better than that. He could earn some money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MAYFERN is better than her last run and should be considered.

(4) LA DUCHESSE does not always show her best side but looked good when winning her last start. She deserves respect.

(6) PRINCESS ZENA has been in good form and must be respected.

(7) LEGEND HAS IT found betting support last time. Her trainer has been in very good form this year, so she could recoup any losses.

(10) ANYTHING FOR LOVE could improve as well.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) SECRET DEPTHS may have been a bit stretched by the 2,000m trip last time. She was not disgraced though. Back in a handicap, she could be the one to beat.

(3) IRISH WILLOW was full of running when winning her local debut. She could have more to come.

(7) WINGS OF FIRE won well last time and must be considered.

(6) SOLLER is clearly unreliable but does have some ability. She should be considered a possible winner.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) LION KING has been in good form. Must be considered.

(5) JASPERO is one of a few recent maiden winners and could follow up as he is game.

(4) MAESTRO SONADOR won with full of running last time. Can follow up.

(7) BOLD STRIKE, (8) FRANKIE TWO SHOES and (10) WORLD CRUISE have winning chances as well.