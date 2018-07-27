Secret Path can lead the way to victory in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) VARSITY LOVER, a newcomer, is bred to be more than useful. The betting market could provide the best guide.

(9) WITHOUT LIMITS disappointed last time out but could be worth another chance.

(3) DREAM BABY DREAM is also worth a mention.

(5) MUMTAZ makes most appeal of those with experience.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) BOSS BABE was impressive in her second try and is sure to improve.

(7) INVERROCHE knows this track now and must improve. She was not disgraced in a Grade 1 prior to that.

(2) ARIANOS SHADOW and (6) HEAVEN'S AWARD are unbeaten but the former has the track experience.

(10) PETRA and (12) TEMPLE GRAFIN appear better than their recent form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) ROCK OF ASIA has thrived in the soft underfoot conditions and may have more to offer over this trip.

(4) MR CRUMFORD has useful form over this distance and should also fare better dropping in class.

(2) CLIPPER CAPTAIN is open to any amount of improvement, but further progress from (3) LANZA is also expected.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) CUE THE MUSIC tried hard over further last time out. He has a top-class record and should add to it if not minding the drop in trip.

(3) CHIMICHURI RUN finished 13/4 lengths behind him in a Grade 1 and the pair could fight it out, with the latter not dropping in trip.

(6) GANESH TALAI beat a promising sort last start and he could be on the up.

(7) JARDIN is unbeaten. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) SECRET PATH improved in her second start to finish behind a stablemate, who was subsequently second on handicap debut. That form should see her be competitive in this line-up with further improvement likely.

(1) RUNAWAY REBEL has had her chances but wouldn't be winning out of turn.

(5) FORTUNE FLIES is bred to be useful and warrants respect. Sisters (7) SPIRIT FESTIVAL and (2) ANGKOR can earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) RAILTRIP showed top ability running on well to finish second behind (4) DAGMAR. She can build on that in a bid to pick up a Grade 1 over a trip that looks sure to suit.

(11) RETURN FLIGHT has shown considerable talent and was just behind (10) RAILTRIP after a rest.

(4) DAGMAR can't be faulted although the trip could stretch her.

(3) CAN YOU FEEL IT, (9) PEFECT TIGRESS and (8) PEARL TIARA can improve.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) WHAT A WINNER is best over 1,000m and will enjoy reverting to this distance so is preferred.

(1) MASTER'S SPIRIT and (2) AL WAHED were outclassed in a stronger race last time out but could have more to offer at this level with apprentices up.

(6) PRINCE ORACY has more to do in this grade after catching the eye last start, but could have the race run to suit.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(11) SOQRAT is hghly regarded and looks to have lost his Greyville debut due to inexperience. He has the best of the draw.

(1) ALYAASAAT could be his main danger after proving most impressive against elders last time out.

(4) CIRILLO made his win against promising sorts look easy but he drew wide on track debut here.

(12) TWIST OF FATE has shown top ability.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(6) CALL TO ACCOUNT acquitted herself well when going around the turn for the first time. The drop back to this trip should be right up her alley.

(7) MADE IN HOLLY WOOD, his stable companion, is above-average and capable of posing a threat, so can (3) ARISSA in her first Cape outing.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(2) BRAVE MOVE is progressive and could well be better than rated. She beat several of these runners when winning a similar contest over 1,600m last start. She renews rivalry on better terms, so should confirm superiority over (1) LADY OF THE HOUSE, (3) RED GINGER and (4) KONKOLA.

(6) FRESNAYE, a Grade 1 performer, is weighted to win, so should pose a threat.

RACE 11 (3,200M)

(1) MADE TO CONQUER was second best in the "July" and, on that, must have a huge chance.

(2) IT'S MY TURN has turned into a top stayer and will be going for a feature race hat-trick.

(7) DARK MOON RISING is the dark horse if the race is run to suit.

(6) STRATHDON and (12) ONE DIRECTION are weighted to upset.