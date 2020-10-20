See appeals

Jockey Joseph See has been granted a stay of sentence pending his appeal. TNP

Jockey Joseph See has appealed against the severity of the penalty imposed on him over his handling of Super Dynasty in Race 7 on Oct 10.

He had been suspended for two Singapore race days for careless riding.

He permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 1,300m mark, when insufficiently clear, carrying Destroyer Eclipse onto Wind Trail.

This, in turn, carried Sacred Croix across the running of Gold City, who had to be checked.

After considering his submissions, his application for a stay of sentence was granted by the stewards.

His appeal will be heard at a date to be fixed.

Meanwhile, five riders were suspended for various offences at Saturday's meeting.

They were:

APPRENTICE JOCKEY HAKIM KAMARUDDIN

Sentence: Four Singapore race days, from Oct 26 to Nov 21.

Offence: Failed to ride Maximilian out to the end over the final three strides in Race 8, when that horse was in contention for second placing.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY TAN ZHI XIAN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days, from Oct 26 to Nov 7.

Offence: Failed to ride Star Effect out fully over the final two strides in Race 1.

JOCKEY JUAN PAUL VAN DER MERWE

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Oct 26 to Oct 31.

Offence: Careless riding on Star Fiftytwo in Race 1. Near the 900m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Blitz Power, who had to be checked.

JOCKEY TENGKU REHAIZAT

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Oct 18 to Oct 25.

Offence: Careless riding on Perfect in Race 1 on Saturday. Passing the 200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, while riding it along, when insufficiently clear of Star Fiftytwo, who had to be checked.

JOCKEY MARC LERNER

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Oct 26 to Oct 31.

Offence: Careless riding on Poroshiri in Race 4. Approaching the 150m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards, when not fully clear of Qiji Star, who had to be checked.

The five riders were informed of their right of appeal.