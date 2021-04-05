See-Ong on the double

Bruce Alnaughty (No. 6) giving jockey Joseph See and trainer Jason Ong the second leg of their double in Race 2 at Kranji yesterday.

Jockey Joseph See has been seen taking out trainer Jason Ong's horses out regularly for trackwork every morning at Kranji in recent times.

Well, his hard work paid off handsomely yesterday, when he rode a quick-fire double on Ong's horses - All We Know and Bruce Alnaughty in the first two races respectively.

It was not their first pairing, with See's other winner this year on Ong's Special Ops on Jan 3. Of his nine rides yesterday, five were for Ong.

"Jason has been supporting me, and I was only too happy to help him with trackwork in the morning when he asked me," said the Singaporean.

"Hopefully, there'll be more winners to come for us."

Said Ong, who is into his third season, after taking over from his retired mentor, New Zealander Bruce Marsh: "I'm very pleased for Joseph, as he has been helping me out a lot at the stables. He works very hard and is riding with a lot more confidence these days."

See, indeed, has been riding with greater sureness. This was reflected from his double.

From slightly further than midfield in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,600m in the opening race, he brought All We Know up steadily. He hit the front 150m out for an easy two-length victory over Sun Conqueror in 1min 39.72sec.

His winner came in for good support, paying $23 for a win.

He was again in his element in the next race on Bruce Alnaughty, a $43 chance in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m on turf.

He tracked in the box-seat third behind Al Meqdam and Fighting Hero and made sure he had the shortest route home beside the rails.

As there was not much room ahead on straightening, he peeled Bruce Alnaughty out. Responding well, his mount had the race won 200m out.

See said he wanted to lead, but was outpaced. He was contented to sit just behind but feared his mount would pull. But, luckily, his horse was relaxed and won easily.