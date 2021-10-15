Seek Fate Of Fortune

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) PASHTUNWALI is going about it the right way. He finished ahead of (5) COIN SPINNER at this venue. But Coin Spinner had to overcome a wide draw and did not get the best passage. He could turn it around.

(7) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE showed promise on debut but he had things go wrong. Gelded, he could be a different prospect.

(4) THE BRIEF, (6) PURPLE OPERATOR and (1) BARRINGTON have shown enough to be considered.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) BINGIN BEACH is a youngster with more to come. She needed her last start (which was a decent effort) after a rest. She has much in her favour, so can score.

(1) DUNYAA is knocking hard on the door. If not minding the drop in trip, she could prove a hard nut to crack.

It could get close between (3) VARVACIOUS and (5) SWEET SYMPHONY again. Sweet Symphony got going late but won her maiden at this track, so should improve.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(5) BAY BREEZE is a sensible filly. More importantly, she is meeting the right kind of rivals.

(4) ROY'S ROCKER is also running as if she will cope with the distance. She could get close.

(3) MISS JACQUELINE was not far off Roy's Rocker and has not done badly overall over shorter distances.

(7) AMBLE INN has run two good races in a row and was not stopping at the end of those.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(6) YOUNG NELSON was a bit disappointing last time. But he ran two good races in a row before that. Perhaps the return to turf will see him at his best. He deserves another chance.

(9) GREY LINNGARI finished ahead of him and also had (1) EXTRACT beaten a couple of times, so may just finally land his maiden win.

(2) FANTASTIC IMPACT has shown enough to be a big chance. The blinkers have done the trick for him and could now be ready for the turf track.

(3) ALLSAIDANDDONE was another big improver. He comes from a stable in form.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(8) BLUE PLANET is back on the turf. A much better effort can be expected.

(9) QUERARI'S COWBOY was not disgraced on the turf at Scottsville and can build on that in a weaker division.

(7) ARROW'S MARK has been proving versatile and had Blue Planet well behind him last time but needs to show on the turf.

(10) CHEWBACA is back at his best track and is capable of winning.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(5) INTEGRITY did not mind the switch from Poly to turf, winning a gutsy contest. She is set to complete a hat-trick. It was her first win in a higher class but this is stronger and she will have her work cut out.

(2) TWICETHEQUALITY was unlucky not to win her last race and on a line through (6) SILVER MARIA should have just as much chance of winning this. Silver Maria has been costly to follow but may just been in need of a good pace.

She may have just that this time with (1) AQUAE SULIS and (4) ELUSIVE CURRENT capable of making it hot.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(5) DONALD MCDONALD has been ultra consistent and has been carrying big weights. He was not disgraced on the Poly last time and can go one better.

(3) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER has been in incredible form on the turf. The front runner may just hold off (2) NATIVE TONGUE again. Native Tongue, another decent individual, may just prefer this longer trip.

(6) SIR MICHAEL has some great runs in the bank and perhaps will enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

The highly regarded (7) FATE OF FORTUNE did not disgrace himself against stronger rivals in his second start. He has more to come but showed plenty inexperience and now drops in trip trying the turf.

(6) CAPTAIN WHO turned in an encouraging effort when jumping from the worst barrier last time. He may prefer the Poly but has useful form on the turf. Every chance.

(5) HIGH VELOCITY is capable and seems best over this 1,200m.

(11) DISPICABLE boasts a good record but is resuming after almost two years off.