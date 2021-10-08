See’s disqualification and fine reduced

Jockey Joseph See has failed in his appeal against the decision of the stewards and the penalty imposed on him over his handling of Smoke And Mirrors in Race 8 on Aug 22.

But, after considering all the evidence and submissions from him and the chief stipendiary steward, his disqualification was reduced from two years to 18 months, with effect from Aug 27. The $50,000 fine was also reduced to $25,000.

His disqualification will run until Feb 26, 2023.

See had pleaded not guilty to a charge for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars of the charge were that, from the 500m mark until the 400m, See failed to shift outwards onto the back of Big Day to afford himself the best opportunity to obtain clear running when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so.

From the 400m mark until approaching the 200m mark, he failed to shift outwards from behind Big Day into clear running when it was reasonable and permissible to do so.

Finally, from the 400m mark until the winning post, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination.

Also, on several occasions, he feigned the use of the whip, not making contact with the horse.

Smoke And Mirrors finished fifth behind The Huntsman in a Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.