Sha Tin's all-weather will suit People's Knight

RACE 1 (1,650M)

13 JIMSON THE FAMOUS is an infrequent winner, with only one victory from 45 starts. However, he rarely runs a bad race at this course and distance and, with blinkers on once more from a good gate, he gets his chance to atone.

10 SWEET BEAN may find this a little too sharp but his grinding style is suited to the dirt. He can finish around the mark.

9 MI BLANCO is due and it won't take much for him to figure.

2 MASTER BERNINI gets his chance to finally break through down in Class 5.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 M REBORN hadn't shown much until last start, when he just missed out fresh. If he can run to that level second-up, he'll be hard to beat.

10 EXPONENTS should be suited in this race third-up from a good draw. If he can end up near the speed, he will be the main danger.

8 SCARBOROUGH FAIR has struggled to break through but he should get every favour in the run and he can't be dismissed.

4 Young Dreamer is racing well and must be included in all calculations.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 PEOPLE'S KNIGHT hasn't hit the heights that he looked likely to achieve when he won the Griffin Trophy back in 2015. Still, he's formed a pretty handy record C & D, winning two of his six starts and finishing in the top four on the other four occasions. His dirt form is considerably stronger than his turf efforts, so despite two poor efforts already this season, expect him to jump out of the ground with a return to the Sha Tin all-weather track.

8 GLORIOUS ARTIST won impressively on this surface earlier in the year, including a course record over the 1,800m in April. He is drawn to sit just outside the speed and should get every chance.

1 CALCULATION should relish getting up in trip and he can't be dismissed.

5 WINNING FAITH creates interest on the dirt for the first time.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 HAPPY COOPERATION finished out of the placings at both starts on this surface, but he was injured the first time, while his second effort was good enough up in grade. On his current rating, he should be able to score a maiden dirt win.

10 SUNSHINE UNIVERSE appears to be nearing a win and he deserves respect in this spot.

11 NICE KICK has drawn awkwardly but his last run was good enough to suggest that he can win again soon enough.

6 BORNTOACHIEVE must be included.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 STRIKING MR C ran good races either side of the off-season over this course and distance, but he was diagnosed as a roarer after his last start. He will need a race with limited pressure, which he may get here. If so, he can get into the finish.

10 FLYING GODSPELL has no weight on his back with Dylan Mo's five-pound claim. He's a player.

6 KIROV is racing well and deserves respect once again.

2 DASHING GAINER should be suited back to the dirt and must go in.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

1 GRAN MASTER does too many things wrong in his races to put together any sort of record, but he is a chance in this grade. The seven-pound claim for Victor Wong should help him too and, despite a wide draw, expect him to be right in the finish.

4 GREAT JOY has not been able to break through for another win. But his list of hard-luck stories is a mile long. If he gets any sort of luck, he's going to be right there at the finish.

12 GOOD FIT is always capable of bobbing up at any time on this surface.

6 DIAMOND FRIENDS will need a lot of luck and may not be suited up to 1,800m, given he's a six-time winner at the 1,650m. Still, he might have another win in him yet.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 SUMSTREETSUMWHERE showed last start that he was starting to find his feet in Hong Kong. He's untried on the dirt and he has drawn awkwardly but the 1,650m should suit him and he's worth a play.

4 TANG FLEMING was only just beaten by King Genki last time out. He has to contend with the outside gate but a run like that will see him in the mix.

12 ELUSIVE STATE returns to the dirt, where he was a 51/2 length winner at his last attempt in July at the bottom of Class 4. He's won twice since on turf but he looks to have gone to another level now and he's a genuine lightweight threat.

1 CIRCUIT HASSLER can't be overlooked.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 PERPETUAL TREASURE won at this course and distance in March but hasn't shown a lot up in grade in four starts since, although he did run okay on one occasion in June. This extended band Class 3 looks perfect for him and, if he can get somewhere near the speed, he will be hard to beat.

3 BIG TIME BABY has run well at two of his last three starts over this dirt 1,200m, and given he didn't race for eight months after his failure in February, that run is best forgotten. He's another suited under the race conditions and, from Gate 3, he should get every chance to run a bold race.

2 SOLOMON'S BAY has drawn awkwardly but he looks capable in a race of this nature.

4 LEAN PERFECTION deserves respect at his first dirt run.