Shades Of Blu has the form to go back-to-back

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) DELICASEA quickened nicely to win on debut. It will not be a surprise if she were to follow up and take out this race as well.

(2) HERRIN lacked a finish on debut when third but showed nice improvement to win her second start.

(3) CECCA was only fourth but could do better this distance. There are a number of newcomers and perhaps the pick of them is (5) OH HEAVENLY.

Respect (7) SLOANE.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) CIDER was well beaten last time out but did do better over this course in her penultimate start.

(2) RUSALKA is better than her last run and has a place chance.

Stable companions (3) KOUNIA BELLA and (4) POLLYMANIA could also earn some minor money.

(6) ALL THE STARS makes her debut. Her trainer knows how to get them to win and the Captain Of All filly can go close.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) ARMO found only stable companion Benicarlo too good on his local debut and bumps into a very weak field this time.

(2) BRAVO CHARLIE appeared not to like the Polytrack last time out and could be the danger to his stable companion back on the turf.

(3) PRINCE IN ACTION is battling but something needs to run third and it could well be him.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) SHADES OF BLU is holding his form and has a winning chance in this weak field.

(2) WHAT A PRINCE is battling to win a race but could earn some minor money.

(3) MALDIVES makes his local debut and it could be a winning one.

(4) GREY FERRARI was a disappointment in the Western Cape but could improve on his local debut.

(5) WHISPERING JACK is battling but might earn.

(7) QUEEN MAKEDA has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE disappointed his loyal supporters last time out but is weighted to win. He has no problems at all over this distance.

(2) KIMBERLEY STAR has returned to his best form and can contest the finish again.

(4) EARTH HOUR may be at his very best over a bit further but is not out of it.

It is hard to see any of the others winning but (7) PAPER TOWN could place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BELL TOWER is holding form and could contest the finish.

(2) SHADOW QUEEN showed good improvement last time out and does have a winning chance.

(3) SUNDAY FALLS is better than his last run and could win fresh from a break.

(4) GIACOMO is consistent and should be right there at the finish again.

(5) QUERENCIA tired last time out but could do better this time.

Respect (8) SAUVAGE.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CARLITA is consistent and does have a place chance.

(2) DANCING IN SEATTLE is at the top of her game and must be respected.

(3) ELUSIVE HEART found only one better on her local debut and should fight out the finish.

(4) MISS SMARTY PANTS is probably at her very best over a bit further but could earn a cheque.

(5) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR tackles stronger after two good wins.

(12) WORLD RADAR is on the up.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) POMACEOUS won over this course and distance last start but this is a tougher task.

(4) DADS ROOTS is looking for a hat-trick after two promising wins.

(7) VARSITY BOURBON seems at his very best over 1,000m but must be respected.

(8) REAL RASCAL won full of running and could be improving.

(11) ROSALINA makes her local debut but is not out of it.

Respect (15) FORTY DAYS.