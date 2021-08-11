Shafiq suspended one race day, winner Tigarous tests positive

Jockey Shafiq Rizuan has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Street Cry Success in Race 10 at Kranji last Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to permitting his mount to shift inwards near the 1,150m mark, when insufficiently clear of Crystal Warrior, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, he will miss next Sunday's race meeting.

Meanwhile, Tigarous, who won the opening race on July 25, has tested positive to the banned substance Ranitidine.

The gelding's trainer, John O'Hara, has been advised of the analyst's report and his attention was drawn to the racing rule relating to the referee samples. Tigarous cannot race until cleared by the stewards.

An inquiry will be held at a date to be fixed.