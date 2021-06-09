Shafiq vows to win for mum

Shafiq Rizuan is all excited that he has got back his licence to ride at Kranji.

If only his mother were around. She would have been beaming.

But unfortunately it won't be the case for former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey Shafiq Rizuan.

While he is all excited that he has got back his licence to ride at Kranji, his mother is no more around to share his joy and her optimism.

She passed on last month and with her death went her dream of seeing her son back riding winners at the Singapore Turf Club.

The Malaysian 34-year-old rider was one of nine jockeys, both old and new, who were granted six-month licences from July 1 to Dec 31, 2021 by the Singapore Turf Club.

"I'm so happy I finally get to return to Singapore, but I'm also sad my mum is not with me to share that joy. Ever since I left Singapore, she kept hoping I will get a licence again," said Shafiq.

"She believed till the end I would get it, but unfortunately, she passed away last month. I was very close to her and I just wished she was still alive to see her dream of me getting back my Singapore licence come true.

"After I lost my licence at the end of 2017, I applied twice without success, but she kept telling me to keep trying."

Devastated though he was, Shafiq continued to ply his trade in New Zealand and later up north in Malaysia.

But Kranji was always on his radar and so he was elated when he heard the good news.

"Mark (Walker) has already sent me a text to congratulate me on the licence," said Shafiq.

Yes. Right now, Shafiq's looking forward to renewing old ties. But, more importantly, he wants to start riding winners - for his mother.

"I will make her proud," he said.