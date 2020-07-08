Shane’s ‘stars’ shine brightly

In front of a grandstand which looked eerily silent without that gaggle of early risers and the curious trackwatcher, a huge chuck of the horses entered for Saturday’s bumper meeting were put through their paces.

And, while I’m Incredible came under tight scrutiny, trainer Shane Baertschiger allowed us a peek at his hand for the weekend – and he did seem to hold a couple of aces.

Sure, the reigning Horse Of The Year was outstanding. But so were some of Baertschiger’s other runners.

In particular, two “stars” caught the eye.

Galaxy Star, down to contest the Class 4 Division 3 sprint, and Star Of Jupiter – who will face off with the big boys in that top-heavy Class 1 flyer – looked on top of their game.

But how not to kick off with I’m Incredible.

Ridden by champion jockey Vlad Duric, he had Maceo (Matthew Kellady) for company in a 600m spin which they did in a breezy 37.5sec.

By now, we know what Baertschiger has planned for his stable star. I’m Incredible is shooting for the Kranji Mile on Aug 16 and we wish him the very best.

But it’s Maceo which excites us.

A newcomer by Showcasing, the guy has yet to face the starter in a race but, from what we have seen of him at the trials, he seems forward enough for a big show in the Restricted Maiden race over the flying 1,100m.

Set to turn four in a couple of weeks’ time, Maceo went into many notebooks after putting together two good trials.

In the first, held in late March, he was doing his best work late when third behind runaway winner, Joon Ho.

But he really came into his own in a hit-out just last week. With Kellady on the reins, he ran a massive trial, leading from go to whoa to put seven lengths between himself and runner-up Almugir.

Maceo really knows how to race and you should have him down as a horse to follow.

Yes, Baertschiger should have a good meeting on Saturday.

Galaxy Star, who ran second to Mr Alejandro in a 1,400m race in March, went better than Autumn Blitz in a 600m sprint which they put away in 37.3sec.

With his solitary win from seven starts being on turf, there could be concerns on Saturday when he tackles the Polytrack.

However, and to his credit, he’s won three trials on the alternate surface.

Treat him with respect. As for Star Of Jupiter, he went better than Charming Diamond when clocking 37.1sec over the 600m.

In that array of Class 1 stars, we may have the tendency to pass him by. It could be a mistake.

Star Of Jupiter was running into a rich vein of form when racing screeched to a halt after April 3. He was one of those who raced that day and he went down narrowly to the very talented Skywalk in a 1,200m affair on the Polytrack.

Costing $200,000 as a yearling, he’s a rising star and, although racing with the big boys, he looks right at home over track and trip.