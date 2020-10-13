Shangaan's a leading player

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(9) SHANGAAN made good improvement second-up, when third over the track and trip. He will be fitter. The leading player.

(1) THE CORPORAL is improving. The blinkers will help.

(3) TRACKER JACKER and recently gelded (4) PAPER TRAIL look capable.

Ditto newcomers (6) GLOBAL SPECTRUM and (10) WEST COAST PIRATE.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(8) GERTRUDE BELL was ahead of (2) AUTUMN SKY on debut. With improvement, she should run a big race, although her wide draw is a concern. Autumn Sky has been thereabouts in every outing.

(3) VARIETY BREEZE and (11) PERFECT TRUST finished close-up in their most recent starts. If building on that, both are likely to play leading roles.

(13) WALK OF FAME is very well bred. Watch for any market support for this newcomer.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ROSEMARY MEADOW has been runner-up in both starts over the course and distance. A winning chance.

(6) DO ANGELS CRY improved in her second start, running on well over the shorter trip. The extra distance suits.

(8) KATIE TO has finished close-up in both starts. Is likely to improve over the longer trip.

(2) ENCHANTED CREEK, (5) SILVER MARIA and (9) REGINA ISABELLA have not been beaten over shorter trips recently. They can get in, although this is a longer race.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(14) ROYAL WATCH and (8) BENI DES DIEUX are well-bred stablemates from the Justin Snaith yard. Both should appreciate the longer trip.

(7) ADIOS AMIGOS stayed on to finish close-up over 1,400m last start. He should have more to offer over the extra distance.

(3) FUTURA'S HOPE and (4) MOROCCAN RETREAT have earning potential, too.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) TALES OF US was third on debut. He has been rested and gelded. Will have a role to play.

(3) ATTORNEY GENERAL steps up in trip. Lightly raced, he will be a factor with expected improvement.

(5) THE SUMMONS will make her presence felt over this trip under a 4kg claimer.

(7) LETS BOOGIE BABY is unexposed. He is trying the trip for the first time.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) HURRICANE HARRY has won his last two starts under a 4kg claimer. He is an interesting player chasing his hat-trick with the same claim.

(10) FOLLOW THE STAR probably needs a longer distance. But he is weighted to run well fresh over the shorter trip.

(1) SUPER SILVANO and (11) CANE LIME 'N SODA are closely matched. Both are capable of posing a threat if at their best. They come in fresh after a break.

RACE 7 (1,250M)

(3) CAPITANA brings recent form and fitness. Could have the edge over the field.

(2) REALLY ROYAL could be anything, having scored over a similar trip on debut. The form has been franked with two others from that race scoring subsequently. Has been rested but open to any amount of improvement.

(4) AFFIRMATION and (7) OPERA SWING are last-start winners. They may prefer further ground but warrant respect.