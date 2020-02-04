Shanti scores thrilling victory second-up

Shanti (No. 14) getting the better of War Pride after a keen battle in Race 2 at Kranji on Saturday.

American-bred filly Shanti showed plenty of guts by winning a ding-dong battle with tearaway leader War Pride in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m at Kranji on Saturday.

It was only her second start, following a debut third.

Ridden a treat by Alysha Collett, the Shanghai Bobby three-year-old had to tough it out at both ends, coursing out wide from her awkward alley (10) to then out-battle a tough-as-nails War Pride (N Zyrul) by a short head.

Even-money favourite In All His Glory (Michael Rodd) had every chance but did not find any extra when called upon inside the concluding stages.

He still stayed on well to take third place, two lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 09.99sec for the 1,200m on the Long Course C.

Shanti was one of two progeny of US stallion and former American champion two-year-old colt Shanghai Bobby that trainer Michael Clements bought from Ocala last year. He cost US$70,000 (S$95,500).

The other, Knight Love, is not far from making his Kranji debut after winning two barrier trials.

"I liked how she was very physical and athletic," said Clements. "Her breeding was quite good with the sire being a turf and dirt stallion. She was also within our price range.

"She has done very well since she came to us. She was very forward and speedy. She's learned a lot from her first start. She was a lot more switched on today.

"It was a gutsy effort for her to keep running as it was tricky from the wide barrier over the 1,200m on the long course.

"She was quite relaxed behind the barriers and Alysha did well to let her go forward."

Collett, who was registering her second 2020 win after Lai Mak Mak on Jan 18, said Shanti was a bundle of nerves on her way to the barriers, but was more docile once she settled down.

"She came back to herself behind the barriers. She walked around nice and easy, she was very professional," she said.

"She did feel the pinch in the last 50m after the work she had to do at the barriers and at the corner, so there was a little bit of concern there, especially with the claimer on the inside.

"Once she matures, she'll be even better."