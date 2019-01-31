Shezahotti will romp home

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) TAKATUL could be looking for the minimum distance. But this is a tricky opener so proceed with caution.

(1) WINTER TWILIGHT and (5) SUNBURST should finish close together again.

(8) SAINT MICHAEL could win this fresh even if not fully wound up.

(4) LAPTOP WIZARD has been running close up.

(3) FAIRBANKS races before this - watch the form.

(6) MARULA and (7) CENSORIOUS could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(17) JUST DANCE has ability and should take the honours. For a first-timer, he seems up to the task.

(2) FUYU hasn't been far back and could take home money.

(7) CAPTAINS LOVE and (4) CATCH A GLIMPSE finished close together last time with (1) GREAT PROSPERITY behind them. Others will be looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) ROYAL FUTURE stands out. She has been knocking on the door and should be right there.

(1) KINDAVAR is another serious runner but she has had her chances.

(17) VIVA MAMBO, (3) ROYAL FUTURE and (15) VARQUERA are talented youngsters. They could set a blistering pace.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(13) PADDY'S LEGACY will have most improvement to come after a decent debut. This is not a strong maiden race so he gets his chance.

(9) PITCH PINE was made too much use of after a slow start. Look for improvement.

(2) TONGUE TWISTER drops to a lot shorter and could get into the mix.

(1) TINTAGEL (blinkers on now) and (4) MARSHALL FOCH finished together in their penultimate and could earn.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) PRIX ECLIPS comes off a rest and back to a preferred distance. Can win this.

(14) LATIN OPUS races as a gelding now after a lengthy lay-off. Respect any support.

(1) GAELEBALE found obstacles last time and could get into the reckoning.

(4) DRY YOUR EYES races before this. Watch the form.

(6) MAHOGANY BONDis back on the straight track and could feature.

(7) THE RUSSIAN SAILOR runs before this and could earn.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) THE HONEY BADGER, (5) FACT and (4) OFF THE PEG meet up before this. The form update is important to this meeting.

(2) SMART DEAL appears to be return to form but finished four lengths behind hard knocker (3) VOODOO who is having his 42nd attempt to escape the maidens.

(6) BORN RICH was well behind them but is a lot better.

(10) MUSIC IN YOU could place.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(4) INDY ICE is overdue for a maiden win after four seconds in his last five starts, so looks hard to beat.

(5) FLAPJACK has caught the eye in recent outings and is likely to pose the biggest threat on that form.

(7) CARDINAL ONE and (2) PROPOSITION improved with blinkers fitted last time and both should be competitive if making further progress over this trip with the headgear retained.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(4) SHEZAHOTTI is too smart. She should beat this lot and get her just reward.

(1) MIDNIGHT IN PARIS never recovered from a slow start last time and should do better.

(2) SHIMMIRRA is starting to show but jumps from a wide draw.

(9) VISERION, (10) SUMOLL, (5) JAMMIN CAT and (7) VIDA AMOROSA will be looking for minor money.