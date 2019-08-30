Shinn and Hewitson get HK nod

As if having Zac Purton, Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan among a raft of talented jockeys wasn't enough, the pool of Hong Kong Jockey Club riders has deepened with the additions of Blake Shinn and Lyle Hewitson ahead of the 2019/20 season opener on Sunday.

Hewitson is a precocious two-time champion jockey in South Africa; Shinn is a former Sydney champion riding into town off a hot streak in Australia.

Both were unveiled at a media gathering earlier in the week and stressed that their being there was the fulfillment of a long-held "dream".

"I had these aspirations to ride in Hong Kong at a young age, so when the phone call came there was no hesitation in saying yes," Shinn said, while Hewitson echoed that sentiment, affirming that "It's any jockey's dream, to come here."

Hewitson, 21, has been turning heads beyond his homeland for a couple of years now. One year ago he became the first South African apprentice to claim the overall national title since Michael Roberts in 1973. He got his second title this year with 219 winners.

Shinn, 31 and a Melbourne Cup-winning rider, is looking forward to advancing his profile and he sees Hong Kong as the ideal stage.

"Competing on that world stage is something I've always aspired to do," he said. "I've followed the great jockeys like Frankie Dettori and Darren Beadman, they're my idols, they're the blokes that I want to try and be like.

"Hong Kong, for me, it's the capital for racing around the world. I'm very excited.

Shinn and Hewitson are eager to get going on Sunday, with the former booked for eight rides and the latter for five.

"To have five rides on such a competitive card, I'm pretty proud of that," Hewitson said. "If I can hit the board running early, that would be a great start."

Hewitson is getting his first taste of Hong Kong but Shinn already has a little experience under his belt. The Australian even put in a visit a couple of years ago, riding a bit of track work for the John Moore stable.

Shinn and Hewitson will join a 23-strong line-up. The circuit is famously competitive, with no quarter given in the jostle to get aboard the best horses.

"I won't be putting a numerical goal ahead of me," Hewitson said. "The main thing is to gain the trust of owners and trainers, build those relationships, and do well enough to extend my contract."

Shinn, too, sees those relationships as vital, along with doing his best. And a quick start wouldn't do any harm either.

"I want to try and hit the ground running," he said. "If I can do that, I can set myself up for a good six months and hopefully get extended. In time, I'm determined to become one of the leading riders in Hong Kong." - HKJC.