Shorter trip will suit Pepper Oak in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) ST PATRICK's FLAME has not been disgraced in his two starts but will need to do more to win this race. He could place.

(4) CATCHMASTER has been a bit disappointing in that he has not won but he is capable of winning a race like this.

(5) HARTLEYSIX runs on Friday 3rd and that run must be looked at.

(6) POMACEOUS is improving and should fight out the finish once again.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) REBEL WILSON is improving and does have a winning chance.

(3) LATERAL'S FLASH is battling to win but might place.

(4) SEATTLE EMPRESS tends to lack a strong finish but could play a minor role.

(7) LATESCENT makes her debut and deserves some respect. She could earn a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) PEPPER OAK tired over 1,200m last time but is much better over this distance.

(2) EASY STREET is battling to find winning form but could finish in the money once again.

(3) PRINCESS REBEL is very fast and could win her fifth starts. She will be hard to catch.

(5) BOXLEY has some ability but is returning from a break and may just need it.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) LE GRAND ROUGE is at best this distance and can win a race like this.

(2) ZEVENASTIC is in good form and loves this course and distance.

(3) AMAZON KING makes his local debut and is clearly not out of it.

(6) VARBRATION and (9) BORN A BULLY are speedy types and look like good candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) FANFARE improved to win her last start but tackles a much stronger field this time.

(2) WHAT A PLAYER disappointed in her last start but is capable of better and could finish in the money.

(5) LOVE TALK, (6) HORSE HAIZI and (8) SWEET TREAT have place chances.

(9) MARCH MUSIC looks talented and may not have enjoyed leading last time. If allowed to settle she could prove a bit better than these.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SUAVE won full of running last time out and if repeating that level of form he could follow up. He did receive a 6-point penalty for that win.

(3) I WILL BE is capable of doing better and could place.

(4) NEUF DE PAPE is battling to regain his best form.

(6) TIGER WARRIOR did well enough last time to have a winning chance in this race.

(7) PICK AGAIN has some fair recent form and has a chance to run a place.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) ARABIAN DYNASTY suffered his first local defeat but was found to be not striding out, so that run could best be ignored. It will not be a surprise were he to regain winning form.

(3) FREE AGENT was full of running when winning last time out, so comes into this race with confidence.

(4) MANGROVE is improving and could finish in the money.

(7) WISH TO LAND always gives of his very best. Definitely one that could be tossed into those exotic bets.