Shortstop shoots for 7

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) DESERT PRIDE eased in the betting on debut but finished strongly for second. She is drawn on the inside.

(10) GOLDEN EAGLE found little support on debut but ran on nicely to finish a close-up third. She has a wide draw to contend with.

(3) LIGHTNING LASS needed her last run and could get into the mix.

(4) LOVE OF LONDON hasn't been disgraced in two starts and could make the frame.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(12) LOVING THE VICTORY was backed in both starts but was not striding out last time. She has obvious ability and could show her true potential.

(15) ROSE WILLOW (on debut) and (1) DIFFERENTIATE finished strongly but the former could have more improvement to come. Others are looking for minor money.

(13) NOMMO, (14) OFFSIDES and (16) WHITE SHADOW are interesting newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) PUSH OFF drifted in the betting on debut but ran on smartly to finish a close third. He will come on.

(11) FORWARD MARCH hasn't been far behind in all six starts and deserves an award for consistency.

(9) ESKIMO PIE found some support on debut but disappointed. He has been rested, gelded and blinkers are on. Respect any support.

(1) JET CAT has been consistent and should again be in the money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) SHORTSTOP is a seven-year-old gelding who always gives a genuine showing and could easily chalk up win number seven.

(3) SOUL CONNECTION was a bit unlucky when going down a head to (5) CROWN GUARDIAN but could have his revenge being 1.5kg better off.

(4) GANG LEADER shows plenty of speed but needs to keep up the gallop.

(11) SNOW IN SEATTLE can get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) CAVIVAR has ability. She needed her last run and has been given enough time. However, she finished distressed in her only try over this distance. One of the better runners in the race.

(8) ELUSIVE WOMAN could try outrun her and could keep on galloping but this could indirectly benefit (3) MARYGOLD who will finish off strongly despite it being a prep run.

(1) GAIAN GLORY may just need the outing and is one for those novelty bets.

(2) LAETITIA'S ANGEL is running well and the 4kg claim could assist.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SECRETS OF MAYA was not disgraced post-maiden and will run a big race.

(2) GOLD ROCK was fatigued last time. Has improved a ton and will challenge for honours.

(3) OUT OF THE RAINBOW was coughing at his last two races. If all is well, then he must go into the mix.

(9) GET SET and companion (10) FLY NORTH are both holding form and must go into your shortlist.

They are more than capable of popping up in this interesting apprentice race.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) SPANISH BOY is in form and should have the measure of (12) SILVER MASTER, (8) WRITTEN IN STONE and (6) HOLY MAN. Any one of the four could win this.

(14) SAVIOUR is maturing nicely and could go on and make it a five-way go.

(1) ODEN comes off a long break but has won fresh before so cannot be ignored.

(9) BALLON D'OR won his only attempt over this trip and could double up. Others are looking for minor money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) GLOWTORIA is threatening to record a second victory and it could be her day.

(7) THE FIFTH WAVE is running well and should again be in the money.

(10) TWELVE OAKS should be right on top of her on collateral form.

(9) PERSICA could go in again but appears moody. Watch for betting.