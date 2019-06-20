Shortstop will catch them

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(6) SPRING BREAK and (5) SOLAR FLARE renew rivalry. They met on debut where the former got there by a head. The latter won easily subsequently. They are drawn together and should finish together.

(3) RIO'S WINTER and (2) ME TIME are on equal terms. They will fight it out.

(1) DIVE CAPTAIN, a fancied newcomer, could get into the frame.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

(1) AL JAHBATH showed determination when winning on debut and will come on lengths.

(4) SINGFORAFA is very fast and will try to get away.

(3) LAND OF THE BRAVE is still maturing and will come on.

(2) ARAPAHO comes off a rest after showing up in earlier races.

(7) IRON HENRY and (9) WHIPPING BOY could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) JULEP wasn't disgraced over 2,000m last time out but drops to 1,400m which could be a touch on the short side.

(14) KISUMU wasn't far back on debut and will know more about it.

(3) ATREVETE comes off a rest but should enjoy the extra distance. Respect.

(4) AZIRI SUN and newcomer (16) SEA ISLAND could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(4) DRY YOUR EYES finished runner-up in his last three starts. He was just in front of (6) BORN RICH last time out but will enjoy the longer distance and should confirm.

(13) ZAR is having only his third start but was one paced last time out when ahead of (2) BINKY who showed good improvement and could enjoy the marathon trip.

(3) MARK THE DOORMAN only got going late when resuming from a rest and should stay the trip.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DICKENS is having his peak run and should make a bold bid.

(14) FOREVER INDIGO is improving with racing and could get into the action in this only her third start.

(3) AFRICAN ROCK should be cherry-ripe and could get into the mix.

(11) AKWAAN was backed when downfield on debut - watch for improvement.

(2) OH YEAH enjoyed the blinkers back on and should run a decent race.

(5) MOUNT RAINIER and (6) BRAVE DETAIL could place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) TRIP TO TROY is never far back and should make his presence felt in this field.

(3) GREEN DRAGON produced her best over this course and trip and could double up.

(10) ENDOFMARCH showed improvement in blinkers and could go in.

(4) THE BRASS WAY won his maiden last time out and could take home a cheque.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) SHORTSTOP is back over 1,200m and will be catching late.

(11) BATTLE CREEK won well last start and could go in again.

(12) KING OF THE DELTA can never be ignored for money.

(4) LIGHTHEARTED won on the second time of asking and can improve more.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) NO MORE WORDS just needed the outing last start and could chalk up win No. 2.

(2) HEAR THE TRUMPET is best over this trip and should be right there.

(10) FICTICIOUS is running well and could get into the money.

(4) NAWAASI won her only try this track and trip.

(8) WRITTEN has a chance if ready after a rest.