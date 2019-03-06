Should be a breeze for Country Star

RACE 1 (1,800M)

3 AMAZING GOLD got off the mark four starts ago and although he has only won once from 26, he should get the run of the race as he aims to double his win tally. Matthew Poon takes some weight off his back and from the inside draw (4) he is shaping up to be the likely leader of the race.

2 ENJOYABLE SUCCESS has never shown any urgency out of the gates, but he does manage to close his races in a very strong manner and last start was no exception, as he flashed home for third behind Gentry. He'll be finishing fast under Zac Purton.

1 MONEY WINNER won well three starts back at Sha Tin over 1,600m. He's shown that he is ready to step up to 1,800m and, with Dylan Mo's claim, he gets in very well at the weights.

5 SWEET BEAN commands respect off the back of his 1,800m win on the dirt at Sha Tin just two starts ago. He'll be thereabouts for trainer Caspar Fownes. Looks a good candidate for that quartet bet.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 DOLLAR REWARD has placed in eight races from 25 without a win, but he appears to have found a suitable race to finally break through. Trained by Danny Shum, he's placed in three of his last four starts, and he missed narrowly two starts ago by a nose. He's drawn to get the run of the race, in what isn't an overly strong Class 4 affair.

4 VERY RICH MAN is a winner of two from 24 starts. He'll make his own luck in the lead under Dylan Mo.

10 LUNAR ZEPHYR needs a lot to go his way for him to be winning, but he did return a narrow second at Sha Tin last start, which reads well for this.

11 SUPER EURO STAR is the other likely speed runner in the race. He was poor last start, but his best form is much better than that and he deserves forgiveness, especially under the hands of Derek Leung.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 SHINEALOT put in two strong performances before fading to finish last in The Griffin Trophy at Sha Tin behind Perfect Match. He'll relish the drop back in distance to 1,200m and he could be the value runner of the race, especially from the inside draw (4).

12 VERY SWEET ORANGE will make his own luck from the inside draw (1) and, with Victor Wong's claim, he gets an excellent chance to dictate the race to suit himself. He'll be in the right spot on the rail and, if he set a slow enough tempo, to suit himself, he could prove tough to catch.

1 JOLLY BOUNTIFUL is yet to run a poor race this season and he gets an excellent chance to score a well-deserved win. Can be tossed into those exotic bets.

9 GIFT OF LIFELINE turned his form around last start to finish third at Happy Valley (1,000m). He'll improve if he can handle the step up to 1,200m, especially with Silvestre de Sousa on his back.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

4 NABOO STAR was stepped up to 1,650m from 1,200m last start and he clearly relished it as he went on to miss by only half a length. He's drawn to get the run of the race from barrier 4 and, in his second at attempt at 1,650m, he should be able to get off the mark in Hong Kong.

5 HAPPY WARRIOR led and won well last start over this course and distance. He'll have to overcome the wide barrier (9), but his new front-running style could prove fruitful once again.

3 FORTUNATE RUNNER hasn't been far away in each of his starts and he's one who should benefit from the step up in distance to 1,650m from 1,400m. Can be tossed into those novelty bets.

1 CHARITY WINGS is a three-time winner from 22 starts in Hong Kong. He commands respect off the back of his win two starts ago.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

3 HAR HAR HEART has finished runner-up in his last three starts. He's a winner of four races from 23 starts and all his wins have come at Happy Valley over 1,650m. This is definitely his caper and he'll be finishing fast under Zac Purton.

5 RACING LUCK got off the mark two starts ago over this course and distance. He settled at the rear of the field last start, when he left himself with far too much work to do. He should push forward to settle midfield.

9 LYING QUEST is a two-time winner already this season and although he's mixed his form across his 24-start career, his best is up to this and he's drawn a gate (3) which should ensure he gets a very good run.

4 TOP LAURELS was far from disgraced on the dirt in his last two starts and he's one who will improve with a return to racing on the turf, as the only win of his career came on the grass and over the 1,650m at Happy Valley.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

12 YOU HAVE MY WORD comes out of a very strong form race behind Happy Dragon, which has since seen both place-getters in Brave Legend and Harmony Hero run the quinella at Happy Valley. You Have My Word should sit closer to the speed in this and get his chance.

4 HELENE CHARISMA was blocked for a run at crucial stages last start, but when he got out he managed to flash home for a narrow third. He'll get his chance to atone for that with a clean run.

6 FAMOUS WARRIOR has placed in seven from 13 without registering a win. He's been consistent enough to warrant respect.

2 NAMJONG PLUS is a winner of five from 14 for trainer Me Tsui and, although he'll need luck coming from the rear of the field, he still commands plenty of respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 SPECIAL STARS faded to finish eighth last start at Sha Tin (1,000m) up the straight, but his form earlier at Happy Valley was excellent, as he managed two wins from four starts. Silvestre de Sousa might need to take a sit on him, as this race is likely to be run at a fast pace, but he has the class to return to form. However, this is a very competitive race with a stack of speed.

10 COBY OPPA rose 11 points up the ratings scale following an all-the-way win on the dirt at Sha Tin. Admittedly he'll need to transfer that form to the turf, but his front-running should ensure that he is competitive.

3 DREAM COME TRUE returned a career-best second place at the tailend of last season. His trial form has been solid, and he should be thereabouts for trainer Benno Yung.

9 GALLANT RETURN is a winner already over this course and distance this season. Caspar Fownes has this horse in career-best form and he's one who will benefit from a fast-paced race. He definitely looks a candidate for those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 COUNTRY STAR began his career with a rating of 52 and in a matter of eight starts, he has skyrocketed up to 92 and is now chasing a hat-trick of wins in Class 2. Trained by John Size, he's one of Hong Kong's brightest prospects who has displayed an electrifying turn of foot across his short career.

4 MUSIC ADDITION is a former Australian galloper who, since arriving in Hong Kong, has managed to win his last two races in a row. He's a threat to Country Star's chances and these two should dominate the market.

7 STORM SIGNAL has crafted an imposing record (7: 1-2-3) this season and he's the leading chance outside of the top two.

6 HINCHINLOVE comes out of the same race as Storm Signal. He's yet to win in Hong Kong for trainer Chris So, but his last-start performance was full of merit, as he travelled three wide for the entire race but still managed to only finish half a length off the winner.