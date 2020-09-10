Shout home Break The Silence

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) BREAK THE SILENCE was not fancied on debut but ran a close second, after showing inexperience. He should come on heaps.

(3) QUNETRA has improved after a rest and should make a race of it.

(2) IN ABUNDANCE showed marked improvement in his second start and could get into the action.

(14) FULL VELOCITY has potential. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(12) GALAXY RAIDERS, (10) DANCING ARABIAN and (14) RUBY WOO stand out as the leading hopes in this open contest.

(1) MAY QUEEN will enjoy a return to this track and trip. Has a definite chance.

(8) IN HASTE is coming along nicely and could feature.

(3) SAMOA ran way below his best but could get into the reckoning with improvement.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) WINTER SMOKE, (2) GREENS and (3) RAPID FIRE are all speedsters and could fight out for dominance from the start.

But, if they cut their throats doing it, runners like (4) SOUTHERN CHARM and (5) SLALOM QUEEN could run them out of it.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(10) BACKSTREET BOSS is a first-timer with potential. He's not taking on an overly strong field and could bring home the bacon.

(13) SUPER NOIR finished just in front of (14) FSQUADRON last time. But, on the Maximus form-line, could be held by (15) MASTER MARINER, who has an even worse draw.

(5) CUSTOM MADE showed marked improvement last time, but (6) GAVS ANGEL gave him something to chase.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) SOUL CONNECTION is holding form. He was no match for Spanish Boy last time. But, despite a big weight, he could account for this field.

(3) HOLY MAN hasn't been far off recently and could get into the fight for honours. He could confirm form with (10) WHAT A STORY on their recent meeting.

(6) VARIMAX, (5) MASTER BUILDER and (7) IN FULL BLOOM could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(3) GOLDEN DUKE showed a return to form. It could pay to watch how Soul Connection ran in the previous race.

(9) WAY OF THE WORLD never runs a dull race. Warrants respect.

(7) LORALEI needed her last outing and is not out of it.

(10) THE MAKWAKKERS is doing better and could upset the stablemates.

(1) UNDISCLOSED can improve more. Watch for any betting support.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(3) CONFESSOR is maturing. He will be looking for further but, if gets going earlier, could grab them late.

(1) NUSSPLY found traffic problems last time and could make amends.

(2) FISTS OF FIRE has never been far behind in eight races, but is struggling to crack a win.

(7) BROOKLYN BRIDGE, (4) FRESH FROM THE US, (5) WALTZING AL and (6) WILD HERITAGE could take home money. They can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) EXTRAVERT looks way ahead on form, but hasn't raced in over a year.

(2) OKSANA showed good improvement last time and could capitalise on the fact that Extravert needs a run.

(3) ST JOSEPH'S LILY is not going to Hollywood, but could get into the money.

(4) MEET THE CAPTAIN will enjoy the extra distance and the pole draw will help. Watch for betting support and go from there.