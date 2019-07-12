Silent Force can make amends

Silent Force was expected to win his last start on his preceding race victory but was a disappointing seventh.

But I am not about to jump off the Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old Irish-bred just yet. I will give him another chance in tonight's Race 3, the Class 4 Division 2 event over 1,200m.

Last start on June 21, Silent Force was sent off as the $15 chance and he had some excuses for the defeat.

He was tightened shortly after the start between Moonraker and Yulong Fast Steed, who shifted outwards. He then had to race wide in that Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m.

That somewhat unsettled the horse. He did not fire up like he did a run previous on June 9. Although he finished seventh, he was not far away from the winner, Salamence. He was just 31/2 lengths behind.

His rider, Joseph Azzopardi was questioned regarding the gelding's "below-market expectation" performance. Azzopardi stated that his mount was disappointing and his explanation was noted.

Silent Force was impounded for a routine veterinary and analytical examination. The veterinary surgeon reported no apparent abnormality.

Silent Force also showed nothing amiss in his subsequent trackwork.

In his final gallop on Tuesday morning, he was travelling well under his own steam under Azzopardi and pulled up looking as fit as a fiddle.

Silent Force's victory two starts back was really impressive. The way he unleashed his powerful run in the straight was spellbinding.

He made his rivals look second rate, mowing them down as if they were standing still. He clocked a smart time for the 1,200m trip, 1min 10.25sec.

Mind you, the Stipendiary Stewards' Report stated that he was "held up from the 500m before shifting outwards and gaining clear running near the 400m". If it wasn't for that, he could have gone quicker.

Tonight's field looks much weaker than in his last two starts. Wonderful Knight will ensure there is good speed and it will surely suit Silent Force.