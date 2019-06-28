Silver Beauty stands out in a weak race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) BELLAROX makes her debut and deserves respect in this line-up.

(3) BEYOND TEMPTATION has stable jockey Chase Maujean up on debut and this Querari filly can win on debut.

(6) FLAME UP may have needed her last run and could finish in the money.

(8) LITTLE RED STAR and stable companion (11) SISTER LEE have done enough to run well again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MIO VITO showed promise on her local debut and can contest the finish again.

(2) MY BOY JACK has been a bit disappointing in that he has yet to win but does have a big chance in this line-up.

There are a number of newcomers in this race and it's best to watch the betting as any one of them could be good enough to win on debut.

(9) SELF ASSURED is a son of Capatin Of All.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) SILVER BEAUTY returns from a break and, from a good draw, can go close to win a weak maiden race.

(8) ALASKAN FATE can win.

(2) CIRENCESTER ROSE is battling to shed her maiden tag but could contest the finish again.

(3) COASTAL STORM is clearly better than her last run would suggest and can finish in the money.

(4) MEDITERANEAN MAGIC and (5) POLLYMANIA might place.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) LUXEMBURG could prefer this shorter distance and will go close to winning.

(1) FINLEY HILL has been a disappointment and has flattered to deceive on many occasions, but should fight out the finish.

(4) VICTORY MARCH could improve on his local debut.

(8) SILVARI is holding form and could place.

(11) NEVERTHELESS is improving and could contest the finish.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) DALLEY may have been well beaten in her latest start but drops a lot in class. She can go close to winning a race like this.

(2) THREE TIMES A LADY has been unreliable of late but might place.

(3) REDBERRY WOOD is drawn wide but is capable of doing better.

(5) EVERDENE won over this course and distance last June and should run well in this line-up, although badly drawn.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) CARLITA continues on her winning ways and is looking for a hat-trick. This is a tougher task but she is not out of it.

(2) MAVERICK GIRL is in good form and could be suited to this distance.

(3) VIA SEATTLE and (4) MAKE IT RAINE could finish in the money if showing their best side.

(9) JUNIPER SPRING tired only late last start in a Grade 1 race, so looks hard to oppose in this line-up.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) MASTERFUL is capable of winning if showing his best form.

(2) BORN A BULLY won full of running last time out and can follow up.

(4) TUNDRA can improve.

(8) LEADMAN usually runs on late and is not out of it.

(10) JUDD'S ROCKET is well drawn and should run well from pole position.

(11) DAYS OF THUNDER and (12) ELUSIVE DIVA could earn some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) LIGHT ON HER TOES is not out of it in a field like this.

(3) VANILLA ORCHID is improving and can go close.

(5) AL'S BELLS is better than her last run would suggest.

(11) LADYSMITH ran on well in her latest start and deserves respect.

(14) LALENA improved with blinkers last start. Can go close.