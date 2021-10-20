Silver Darling is gold

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) TAMIL TIGER and (2) PHEDRA fluffed their lines when last seen. But they could bounce back after their breaks.

(7) JERUSALEMJERUSALEM, (10) PANZANELLA and (12) STIPTELIK are bred to be good, with Stiptelik offering plenty on paper. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TAKE TO WAR was prominent throughout when second over the track and trip last time. That experience should stand him in good stead.

(2) EXCEED EXPECTATION could improve with blinkers.

(10) PINEAPPLE EXPRESS and (12) STEINBECK should improve with a beneficial run.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) INTREPID and (2) FIGHTER were returning from a break when meeting recently. They should have tightened up. Fighter fared better but Intrepid was probably in need of that outing. It was his first after gelding, so could win this with ease.

(3) WORDSWORTH has maintained a good level of form since exiting the maiden ranks. He deserves to get his head back in front.

(4) BALTIMORE JACK has thrived in soft underfoot conditions and would not mind more rain.

(5) WHAT A MAN and (7) EMPIRE GLORY can play a role, as can unexposed (6) BONANZA, who has most scope for improvement.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) RUSSET AIR and (2) VERNICHEY begin their preparations ahead of the Cape summer's bigger races. They are likely to need the outing after their respective absences but both have the class.

(3) REAL GONE KID has not hit the heights of those rivals yet. But he is talented. He, too, is making his comeback from a lengthy layoff and is open to any amount of improvement.

(6) ELUSIVE TRADER and (7) FATEFUL have claims. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) WAITING FOR SUMMER made a pleasing comeback when staying on for fourth in a strong race over 1,400m. He should improve with the step-up in trip. The one to beat.

(6) MR MASTER STARTER made a winning handicap debut. He gave the impression that he, too, may have more to offer stepping up in distance.

(7) DARJEELING and (9) QUE SHIRAZ are open to improvement over this trip.

(1) DESTIN and (2) GALLIC TRIBE will keep the favourites honest.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) SILVER DARLING relished the step-up to this trip when winning her maiden. The form of that race has stood up well, so she should go well with further improvement.

(12) JUST POWER finished fourth behind that rival and won her next start from subsequent winner (9) MEL'S PRINCESS. They should be competitive.

(1) RILLE and (8) GREENGROWTHELILACS caught the eye last time.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) BALLROOM BLISS has dropped in the ratings. She showed signs of a return to her best form in a stronger race last time over a shorter trip. Will enjoy the step-up in trip.

(4) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS, (5) CRIMSON PRINCESS and (6) GREY PRINCESS are competitive at this level. They are capable of making their presence felt. But a bigger threat could come from likely front runner (7) REWRITE THE STARS, who is dangerous under 51kg. Watch the betting.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) SUNDAY ISLAND and (11) FIELD OF VISION are looking to go one better. Sunday Island has made good improvement with blinkers. Field Of Vision is getting a gender allowance but is drawn wide.

(8) BARATHEON improved last time and could pose the biggest threat if building on that progress.

(1) EXCEEDER was second over this trip when tried with blinkers last time could have a say.