Silver Falcon will be shooting for gold

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) PERSISTANCE has shown promise in his three starts, including a second in a sales race. He makes most appeal.

(2) CAPTAIN MIKE was on debut and did not finish a long way behind Persistance. With natural improvement, he should get closer.

(8) SHESH BESH was well beaten on debut but was second. He would have come on, so could pose a threat.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) NIPPY WINTER has been fancied in her three starts and finished on board without winning. This could be her chance.

(5) MERCURY RISING finished ahead of Nippy Winter last time. She ought to have improved with that experience, so should confirm her superiority.

(4) LOUIS' DIAMOND made her debut in the same race. She did not finish a long way adrift of that pair, so should improve and must go into the quartet bets.

(2) COMEDY OF MANNERS has shown enough to make her presence felt, too. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(11) VIDA FUTURA confirmed the promise of his debut fourth by following up with a second over this trip. Further improvement is expected.

(1) BACK TO YOU has a bit to find if he is to turn the tables on Vida Futura after two previous meetings.

(8) SERIOUS BUSINESS was slowly away on debut and showed signs of inexperience. He would have improved by leaps and bounds and could play a leading role in the outcome if jumping away on terms.

(2) FOREVER BILL and (9) SKY GOD are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. Both are capable of staking a claim. Both look good candidates for those quartet bets.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) JET FOR TIME has improved with each outing. She was second over this trip last start. With further progress likely, she could go one better.

(2) CALL IT FATE caught the eye on debut when staying on well over a shorter trip. On that evidence, she should improve over this distance.

(8) WARM WELCOME debuted in the same race. She was fancied and did not finish a long way adrift. Improvement is expected.

(9) WINTER SCOUT and (5) PAM'S PRINCESS are others capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

(8) SILVER FALCON made a promising debut over 1,000m, staying on gamely to finish second. On that evidence, he should improve stepping up in distance, so could go one better.

(6) FIFTY FIVER has solid form and is likely to build on that promise to be competitive against his elders.

(1) MR FROSTIE and (2) WORDSWORTH have shown enough to get into the picture, although Wordsworth will need to feature after two disappointing recent efforts.

(3) AFRICANROYALJEWEL is a likely improver. He is one for those novelty players.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) ADDERBURY LAKE outran big odds on debut but has been costly to follow since. She finished second in three of four subsequent starts. However, she is worth another chance stepping up to this trip.

(2) WHATSINADREAM fits a similar profile and is likely to pose the biggest threat. She has the experience over this distance.

(3) RESPECTABLE MISS, who finished ahead of Whatsinadream last time, has also run well over this trip. She should make her presence felt with improvement.

(4) SONG and (5) ORANGE BOWL have lesser claims and could complete the minors. They are both suitable candidates for those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(1) ALFRED'S GIRL is consistent at this level. She does well from a handy position, so is likely to feature prominently from Gate 6.

(11)GOLDEN DAH is closely matched with Alfred's Girl on the form of a recent meeting. She will, however, need luck from the widest draw.

(3) STARBOARD is maturing and has improved with blinkers. She ran well in a similar contest on handicap debut to warrant inclusion, though she appears held by re-opposing (8) QUEEN'S CLUB.

(5) TALLAHASSEE and (6) CRIMSON PRINCESS are capable of getting into the picture. Although unplaced last time, they ran quite well.