Silver Operator can strike gold in Race 11

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) SINGLE RED ROSE finished just in front of (6) CLOCK STOPPER on debut. The latter franked the form with a close second behind Cattitude with (7) MADAME PATRICE close behind and (1) EXULTANT not far off. A good race.

Watch newcomers (3) BOLIVIA and (8) MENTONE.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) KURT'S APPROVAL is running well and should give another honest performance.

(2) GOLD GRIFFIN has come on heaps since narrowly beaten by (5) TOUGH CHOICE (3.5kg better now) in July and could complete a hat-trick.

(4) SLAY THE DRAGON comes off a rest and cannot be ignored.

(3) PORT KEY won on debut as a gelding and should come on, this being only his third start.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) BOLLINGER looked a winner in waiting when an eye-catching second on debut and is likely to have come on since. The same applies to (4) CAPTAIN GARETT, who will also improve to play a leading role after a debut third.

(7) WHAT A PRINCE improved with the benefit of a run last time and, with further progress, should be competitive.

Respect (8) HOPE AND PRAY.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) TOUCH OF FATE has started poorly in all his seven starts but recovers quickly. He should make a bold bid.

(1) DANCING FLAME has been threatening since Day One and won't go down without a fight.

Stable mate (2) GREAT JOE has a place chance.

Watch the newcomers, especially (10) IKIGAI and (11) ORCHID EXPRESS.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(12) WHAT A LOVER knew her job on debut and showed plenty toe, only to be outrun late by more-experienced rivals. She will be wiser to the task this time around and may not be for the catching.

(5) TO DO RON RON has a few lengths to find with that rival on the form of that meeting but could get a look in.

(4) WATCH ME NOW and (3) LINDA LOVES LACE have shown enough to be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) LIVE BY NIGHT finished just ahead of (2) PURE WISDOM last time but, with 4kg off his back, the latter could turn it around.

(1) ENDANGERED comes off a rest. He is improving and could contest the finish.

(3) BRIDGE OF SPIES could make the frame.

Watch the newcomers, especially (11) TIGERMIL.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

The Snaith yard holds a strong hand and its runners make most appeal of those with experience.

(1) MARAVILLOSO returns from a break but has shown enough form and ability to be competitive, if race ready on her return.

However, the jockey bookings suggest stable companion (6) DOUBLE REWARD, who will improve this trip after a promising sprint debut, is preferred.

Watch betting on the newcomers.

RACE 8 (2,400M)

Small but competitive field.

(4) MAROON BELLS and (3) IN FOR A PENNY finished together last time out, but the former could get the upper hand over the longer distance.

(1) POPPYCOCK needed his last run and loved the distance.

(5) FIERCE FIGHTER showed good improvement last time out and could get into the action.

(6) KUNGHAYFATCHOY and (7) SMART DEAL could get into the mix.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Well-bred (7) ONLY ONE LIKE YOU showed signs of inexperience last start but is likely to have come on since. He is also better over this distance.

(3) VIVA RIO improved in his second run after a rest and gelding. He was well ahead of (4) DOPPIO ORO. While both should have more to offer over this trip, Viva Rio should confirm.

(1) CAPTAIN FLINDERS, (2) OVER THE ODDS and (6) GOOD TO KNOW have claims.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(2) JACKO BOY tried this trip last start and won full of running. She should make another bold bid.

(3) EXS 'N OH'S could turn it around with (1) ANGELIC APPEAL who won last start despite a slipped saddle.

Stablemate (7) JIVE EXPRESS forms a good back-up.

(6) ALWAYS RED (3.5kg better) needs to find 4.5 lengths with (2) JACKO BOY.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

Highly rated (7) SILVER OPERATOR missed out by a nose in the Grade 3 Langerman after an impressive debut win and could get back to winning ways on his 3YO bow ahead of what could be a stellar Cape summer.

(1) BELGARION and (6) MAGIC MIKE are open to improvement after being gelded and could pose a threat if race-ready.

(5) CHATUCHAK knows not how to run a bad race and should be competitive, too.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(2) VISTULA is holding form and wasn't disgraced in a recent feature. The one to beat.

Stablemate (3) AFROSTAR is no slouch and is unbeaten over this distance.

(7) MAWSOOL must be respected. She has ability but will be tested in this class.

(1) SCHIPPERS has ability, loves the track but and tries a little further now.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

High-class race.

(4) CAPTAIN TATTERS has smart form and ought to have improved after a rest and being gelded.

(3) CONSTABLE and (6) DJOCKOVIC could earn.

Top-rated (1) FINDING CAMELOT should run well fresh but this is on the sharp side for him. Stable companion (2) KING OF GEMS will be better-suited to this trip.

RACE 14 (1,160M)

Lightly raced (1) FIRED UP is not well in but has scope for improvement. Look for a big run.

(3) GREASEPAINT and (2) TOKYO DRIFT renew rivalry and it could get close again.

(7) MASTER BOULDER is better than his last run and could resume winning ways.